MotoGP News: Pramac Chief Reveals Team Reaction to Jack Miller Entry
Jack Miller is set to make a return to Pramac, joining their new Yamaha satellite team after a stretch with KTM that presented him with a number of challenges. The announcement of Miller's transition from KTM to Pramac Yamaha has generated a wave of positive reactions within the Pramac camp. The team owner, Paolo Campinoti, has admitted unwavering support for the Australian rider, for both his historical ties with the team and his potential contributions to their new project.
"Jack has always been in our heart. I am very happy that he’s coming back," Campinoti said. Miller, who previously rode for Pramac when they were with Ducati, brings a wealth of experience from his stints with top manufacturers including Honda, Ducati, and KTM. This diverse background is seen as a substantial asset to Pramac's ambitious new satellite project with Yamaha.
"He is a special guy. I think he didn’t show his real value so far. I hope we can see the real Jack next year," added Campinoti.
Miller's current shift from KTM to Pramac Yamaha is marked by a fresh start and a renewed opportunity to demonstrate his skills. Historically, Miller has shown flashes of brilliance but faced several hurdles that have kept him from consistent top-tier performances. His recent tenure with KTM was particularly tumultuous, culminating in a dramatic incident that led to a four-rider pile-up in Indonesia. Consequently, KTM opted to replace him with Pedro Acosta, a rising star in the racing world.
As Pramac moves from Ducati to Yamaha, Miller's extensive experience is expected to be instrumental.
"He rode for Honda, Ducati, and KTM so he will be very helpful to develop the bike for our project," Campinoti stated. “He will bring joy and professionalism."
For Pramac, Miller's return is not just about filling a rider slot but also about improving the chemistry of the team, as well as its overall morale.
"In the team, the people who worked with him, everybody is happy to have him back," said Campinoti. "That is a good sign because sometimes there are riders where the team are not happy to have him back! Everybody is happy to have him back.” This overwhelmingly positive reception within the team augurs well for a strong working environment, which can significantly impact its performance.
Moreover, Miller's involvement is expected to bolster Pramac Yamaha's aspirations in MotoGP. His varied experiences and ability to adapt to different bikes and setups position him as a valuable asset for the team’s development phase.
"He is quite experienced even if he is quite young," Campinoti ended.