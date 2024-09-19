MotoGP News: Pramac Yamaha Confirms Final 2025 Rider
Pramac Yamaha has confirmed that Jack Miller will join their team, completing their roster. Miller will team up with Miguel Oliveira in what appears to be a promising lineup. This marks a return to familiar grounds for Miller, who previously rode for Pramac Ducati between 2018 and 2020 before moving up to the factory Ducati team and subsequently joining Red Bull KTM last season.
Yamaha Racing Managing Director Lin Jarvis commented on the signing, as quoted by Crash.net:
“We are happy to announce that Jack is joining Prima Pramac Racing's line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group.
“With 10 years of experience in the MotoGP class with three different manufacturers, Jack will be a valuable asset for Yamaha. His speed, knowledge, work ethic, and team spirit will be invaluable to our project as we plan to improve the performance of the M1 in 2025 and beyond.
"Yamaha will be supporting him in every way they can."
Miller's journey through MotoGP has been noteworthy, beginning with his debut in 2015 after directly transitioning from Moto3. His tenure with Pramac saw him achieve nine podium finishes before moving to the factory Ducati team, where he clinched three grand prix victories. Despite a promising start with KTM, including podium finishes at Jerez and in Germany, his stint there is set to end as rookie Pedro Acosta is slated to replace him for the 2025 season.
Paolo Campinoti, Pramac team principal, revealed his enthusiasm about Miller's return. He stated:
“It is a pleasure to welcome Jack back to the team. We supported his growth in MotoGP, and now it’s great to begin this new collaboration with Yamaha, counting on the support of a rider we know well. We wish Jack the best for the end of the season and are glad to welcome him back home in 2025”.
Gino Borsoi, Team Manager, also shared his thoughts on the latest signing, explaining:
“I will have the pleasure of working with Jack Miller in 2025. He left good memories in the team, and I am confident we will be able to create new ones together.
"His extensive experience in MotoGP is certainly important for developing the new project we will be working on with Yamaha”.
Miller is currently positioned 15th in the riders’ standings as the season heads into the Emilia Romagna round.
The next race of the 2024 season will take place on September 29 in Indonesia.