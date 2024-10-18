MotoGP Rider Out Of 2024 Season As He Prepares For Surgery
VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio has officially announced his withdrawal from the final two races of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, driven by the need to address a lingering shoulder injury through surgery.
The decision arrives as di Giannantonio grapples with the consequences of a dislocated left shoulder sustained during a race at the Austrian Grand Prix in August. Despite persevering through subsequent rounds, including his latest appearance at the Motegi event, the pain and potential long-term effects of the injury have necessitated this course of action.
Di Giannantonio's decision to prioritize surgery comes after extensive medical evaluations and discussions following the race in Thailand. He confirmed his decision to the media:
“I would have liked to race until Valencia, close the season in the best possible way with the Team and then take all the time necessary to deal with the surgery, recovery and rehabilitation.
“Unfortunately, however, the calendar is really demanding, the winter break is so short and we cannot risk not arriving at the peak of physical condition at the start of the 2025.
“Together with the Team, the medical staff and Professor Castagna, we evaluated in the week after the Thai GP the maximum limit to be able to proceed with the shoulder surgery.
“I thought about it for a long time, because it was important for me to give my all until the last race to repay everyone for the great trust they gave me in this 2024, but I am sure that this decision will be really important for my future.”
Alessio Salucci, the VR46 team director, also commented:
"On the one hand, as a team, I am really sorry to have to give this news, because I know how much effort Fabio has put in these last months after the crash. It wasn’t easy, but he always gave his best.
"This decision doesn’t come by chance, he could have continued to race until Valencia, but this would have meant postponing the surgery until the end of November.
"There wouldn’t have been enough time to optimise the recovery and rehabilitation and this would have certainly affected his physical condition in view of the start of the next season.
"It’s a decision totally shared with Fabio, all the medical staff, Professor Castagna and also our partners who support us in this project."
Di Giannantonio's current standing places him tied for ninth in the World Championship standings alongside teammate Marco Bezzecchi.