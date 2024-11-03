MotoGP Rumor: Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona To Replace Valencia For Finale After Major Floods Create Havoc
Dorna is expected to release an announcement confirming that Barcelona will replace Valencia as the 2024 MotoGP season finale, following severe flooding that has tragically impacted lives and property. MotoGP has informally confirmed the change, noting that it awaits only final government approval to make the Barcelona finale official.
Initially, Qatar's Lusail Circuit was considered for the season finale after Friday’s confirmation that Valencia could no longer host the event. However, Moto2 and Moto3 teams reportedly raised concerns over the costs of traveling overseas to Qatar. In response, Dorna opted for Barcelona as a more feasible alternative, according to The Race.
Given the two-week time frame to the final round, preparations for the race are already said to be in full swing, with paddock passes and bike identification stickers being issued to teams as part of the logistical setup. The final round is scheduled to proceed as planned from November 15-17. However, it remains unconfirmed whether the post-season test will also be held at this venue.
The decision to choose Barcelona as the season finale venue over other options may strongly benefit Francesco Bagnaia, considering that the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona has consistently been a track where he has demonstrated dominant performances. The factory Ducati rider trails championship leader Jorge Martin by 24 points after his victory at the recent Malaysian Grand Prix.
The Italian rider believes he has a mathematical chance of securing the title in Barcelona. Speaking to the media, Bagnaia stated:
“Mathematically [the title] is still possible.
“We know it’s quite difficult, but anything can happen in Barcelona.
“I do normally perform better at Barcelona, but it’s a more tricky circuit where [you can be very close to] making mistakes, so you have to be more precise.”
With the drop in temperature in Barcelona, the reigning champion noted that Turn 2 and Turn 5 will continue to pose challenges, particularly after his crash at Turn 5 during this season's sprint race. He added:
“I crashed there in the sprint race when I had a one-second lead, even though I was trying to avoid any mistakes.
“It will be tricky; the conditions will be tougher compared to [May] because it will be cold. And two corners there are quite tricky: Turn 2 and Turn 5. It will be important to try to be competitive but still calm.”
He added:
“We still have a chance, but we really need some help from others.
"[Otherwise] if I win Jorge will finish second because we are at another level.
“So I will try to help everybody during the weekend and lend my slipstream that someone can follow. I just need someone to get between me and Jorge.”