MotoGP Rumor: Honda To Announce Huge New Partnership After Shock Repsol Exit
The Honda MotoGP factory team is nearing a deal with Castrol to replace Repsol as its title sponsor starting in 2025, following the announcement of the end of their 30-year partnership. Repsol's long-standing collaboration with the Japanese manufacturer will officially conclude at the end of the current season.
With the separation just weeks away, Honda has reportedly finalized a deal with British oil company Castrol to take over as title sponsor from Repsol starting next season. However, this new agreement with the factory team will not affect Castrol's ongoing partnership with LCR, which is the main sponsor for Johann Zarco's team.
According to a report by Motorsport.com, although Castrol's partnership with Honda's factory team won't reach title sponsorship status by 2025, the collaboration could evolve further, depending on several key factors.
Regarding Honda's split with Repsol, which had become an integral part of the team's identity, it became clear that the Spanish oil company reduced its financial support following Marc Marquez's departure in late 2023. The impact of this cutback is evident in the 2024 RC213V, where Repsol's logo now appears smaller and positioned beneath the more prominent Honda branding.
According to Crash.net, Honda and Repsol have confirmed the end of their long partnership. Confirming that Repsol will not renew its contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the next season, it said in a statement:
"Repsol will not renew its agreement with HRC in MotoGP.
"Repsol will not renew its current sponsorship contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the MotoGP World Championship, which ends on December 31 of this year.
"The Repsol Honda Team is the most successful team in the history of the championship, with eleven team titles, 15 rider titles and 183 victories in the premier class of motorcycling.
"Repsol is grateful for HRC's commitment and dedication during all these years in which we have worked together.
"The multi-energy company will continue to be linked to motor racing to continue developing products and services of the highest quality."
HRC said in a statement:
"Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol to end collaboration after 2024.
"After 30 years of collaboration at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.
"Honda HRC and Repsol have enjoyed a partnership which has become synonymous with success at the highest level. Going beyond sponsorship, it has been a true collaboration between both companies, striving to continue as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycling.
"Debuting in 1995, the Repsol Honda Team achieved immediately success and won the Premier Class World Championship that same year. The following three decades have seen the collaboration between Honda HRC and Repsol claim 15 Premier Class World Championships, 10 Premier Class Team Championships, 183 Premier Class wins and 455 Premier Class podiums.
"Honda HRC wishes Repsol all the best in their future business and sporting ventures."