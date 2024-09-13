MotoGP Star Makes Bold Claim as He Sends Warning To Rivals - 'It's Not Just Me Saying It'
Jorge Martin, the current points leader in the MotoGP series, has made an assertive claim about his standing among the competition. In a recent interview with DAZN, Martin did not hold back, declaring himself “the best rider there is” right now. Martin's confidence comes amid a fiercely competitive season, where he leads the points standings despite recent setbacks.
Martin, who finished the previous season in second behind Francesco Bagnaia, has been a dominant force throughout the 2024 campaign. He has consistently held the top spot, although a recent miscalculation at the San Marino Grand Prix reduced his lead from 26 points to just seven after finishing in 15th place due to difficult conditions.
Reflecting on his performance, Martin addressed the complexities of defining the “best rider.”
"It's very difficult. What does being the best rider mean? It's very ambiguous, it's very difficult," Martin explained. "There's a high level, the four of us who are there in the fight, the four with Ducati, Pecco [Bagnaia], Marc [Marquez], Enea [Bastianini], and I are one step ahead - that's clear," he noted.
Despite acknowledging the fierce competition, Martin's stand on his current performance remains firm.
“At the moment, it may seem arrogant, but I think I'm the best rider there is,” he stated boldly.
“I have to polish things, work and improve, that's something I can't stop doing, because if not, in the end, in half a year you go from first to eighth,” he added.
Martin’s assertion is not without merit when looking at the numbers. He has secured the most pole positions this season with five, outpacing rivals such as Bagnaia, who has only two, and Marc Marquez, also with two. In terms of race wins, Martin has claimed four sprint victories and two Grand Prix wins, showing a strong level of consistency.
“But I think I'm the fastest there is, and the numbers show it, it's not just me saying it.”
However, the season has not been entirely smooth for Martin. His championship lead has relied heavily on consistent performance, having failed to score points in only three races thus far. His journey was further complicated by Ducati’s decision to promote Marc Marquez to the factory team over him. This demotion left Martin feeling sidelined.
"I felt like a fool,” he confessed.
Martin is poised to move to Aprilia’s factory squad in 2025, where he will partner with Marco Bezzecchi. This move is expected to bring new opportunities, while Pramac Racing, his current team, transitions to Yamaha machinery.