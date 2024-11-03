MotoGP Stewards Reveal Verdict After Crash Between Jack Miller, Brad Binder, and Fabio Quartararo
Following a dramatic crash at the Malaysian MotoGP, the stewards have concluded their investigation and determined that no further action will be taken against the riders involved. The incident, which happened on the opening lap at the Sepang International Circuit, involved racers Jack Miller, Brad Binder, and Fabio Quartararo. The stewards’ verdict classified the crash as a ‘racing incident,’ a conclusion that agrees with the perspective of KTM's team boss, Francesco Guidotti, who earlier stated, "It should be ruled a racing incident."
The chain of events unfolded as the riders exited Turn 1 and began transitioning towards Turn 2. The rear of Jack Miller's #73 bike collided with the front of Brad Binder's bike #33, resulting in a violent lift and complete dislodgement of Binder’s bike bodywork. In the aftermath, Fabio Quartararo, riding bike #20, was also caught in the crash path.
Fortunately, despite the chaotic circumstances, none of the riders displayed reckless behavior, according to the stewards' thorough examination of various camera angles. Their statement noted:
“An investigation was opened. Multiple camera angles of the incident were reviewed. The circumstances are: on Lap One, the group of riders exited Turn 1 and began the direction change to Turn 2. As a consequence of converging lines, the rear of the #73 made contact with the front of the #33, causing the #33 to lift up, and completely dislodge his bodywork.
"The crash path of the #43 then caused #20 and #33 to both crash. After extensive review the stewards do not consider that any rider acted in an irregular manner.”
Despite the heavy impact, the physical toll on the riders was relatively minor. Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo emerged with just minor injuries, whereas Jack Miller required medical attention on-site yet fortunately avoided any serious injuries. The scene necessitated a red flag.
Jack Miller hails from Australia and rides for the KTM Factory Racing team, showing a profound history of achievements in MotoGP since his debut in 2015. Equally significant is Brad Binder, part of the same KTM team, whose consistent performance has made him a strong competitor since joining the top tier of motorcycle racing in 2020. Meanwhile, Fabio Quartararo, riding for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, has a rich legacy in the sport.
Another development from the same event weekend saw Jorge Martin fined €500 for an unsafe rider release during the warm-up session. The stewards said the following:
“The team is responsible for the safe release of the rider, with one team member whose only role is to check for incoming traffic and release the rider only when it is safe. The rider leaving his machine change position must give way to approaching riders on pit lane who have right of way.”
Despite the penalty, Jorge Martin holds a 24-point lead over Pecco Bagnaia in the championship standings, positioning him favorably with only one round remaining.