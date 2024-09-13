MotoGP: Yamaha To Ditch Inline-Four Engine For V4 Unit Before 2027
Yamaha is working on a V4 engine for its MotoGP lineup as it plans to abandon its signature inline-four engine. The Japanese manufacturer plans to align with the rest of the grid in the premier class, as Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM bikes are powered by V4 engines. A recent report suggests that Yamaha could introduce the 1000cc V4 engine before the 2027 regulations kick in, which mandate teams to downscale their engine capacity to 850cc.
Yamaha remains the last team using an inline-four engine with its renowned cross-plane crankshaft, so a shift away from this design would mark a significant milestone for both the team and MotoGP as a whole, resulting in all bikes on the grid being powered by V4 engines.
Yamaha has regressed to the point where even securing a top-ten finish has become a challenge. While several adjustments to the bike have made minor differences, it appears the team has now undergone a major shift in its philosophy, moving away from its inline-four engine to elevate its position on the track and in the championship.
For many years, Yamaha and Suzuki were the only teams running inline-four engines in MotoGP, and both enjoyed periods of significant success. Suzuki claimed the 2020 World Championship with Joan Mir during a season disrupted by COVID-19, while Fabio Quartararo secured the title for Yamaha in 2021. However, Suzuki withdrew from MotoGP in 2022, leaving Yamaha as the sole remaining team using this engine configuration.
Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM have all utilized V4 engines in recent seasons, gaining a noticeable edge over Yamaha, particularly in terms of power and top speed. With most manufacturers in MotoGP leaning toward V4 engines in anticipation of the new regulations set for 2027, this shift may be a key factor in Yamaha's decision to follow suit.
According to a report by Autosport, a source from Yamaha confirmed at Misano that the V4 engine project is not only on track but progressing rapidly. Yamaha brought in Luca Marmorini, a former Ferrari and Toyota Formula 1 engineer, as an external consultant in 2022. Marmorini, who had previously helped optimize Aprilia's MotoGP power unit, advised Yamaha to consider shifting from its inline-four-cylinder engine to a V4 configuration.
Leveraging the flexibility of the concession system, Quartararo and Alex Rins have tested various engine specs this year, though none have met expectations. With Max Bartolini, formerly Gigi Dall'Igna's right-hand man at Ducati, now serving as technical director, Yamaha is undergoing a significant transformation to regain the competitiveness that brought it the 2021 championship with Quartararo.