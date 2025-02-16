Pedro Acosta Accuses The Media Of Exaggerating KTM's Financial Crisis
KTM factory rider Pedro Acosta revealed that the media painted a grimmer picture of KTM's ongoing financial crisis. During the winter break, Acosta was concerned about the future of the team in MotoGP, but a visit to KTM's headquarters in Austria gave him a clearer understanding of the actual situation.
With a debt of over €2 billion, KTM is undergoing restructuring after entering self-administration late last year. It remains hopeful that its proposed repayment plan will gain creditor approval in a hearing on 25 February.
For Acosta, the move to the factory team was clouded with uncertainty. The 20-year-old rider raised his concerns through his manager Albert Valera in December, especially after speculation that KTM was shutting its MotoGP operations next year. Fortunately, a meeting with senior KTM figures in Mattighofen, Austria, reassured Acosta and his manager about the 2025 season. Valera said in December:
"Pedro and I had the opportunity to travel to Austria to see in person the real situation of the KTM project in MotoGP.
"Despite the delicate situation that the company is going through, the feeling is positive.
"We have been told at all times that racing is the essence of KTM, that they will continue working with the sole objective of winning the title.
"Pedro is committed to the project and feels more relieved and confident after the meeting."
Valera also revealed how other teams were also concerned about Acosta's future. He said:
"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and there is daily communication.
“All the factories have contacted me asking me how Pedro is doing, wishing me that this situation does not affect him, they have given me support and have wished us the best.
“And I know that all the factories, the moment we are in a position that we must look for an alternative, I am sure that they will also be open to help Pedro."
Now, however, Acosta explained that media reports exaggerated the crisis, making him anxious about his future with the team. After gaining clarity from KTM, he is at peace with the situation. He said:
“I was quite calm about KTM.
“So I went there before Christmas, and in the end it’s much easier to go there and lose one day and see how the situation is than just reading what the media is saying.
“Because after seeing how the situation was and after reading what I read in the media, it was like day and night.
“It was not true a lot of the things that I was reading in the media.
“I’m super happy to race in these colours and I think this situation is a thing that is something that will make us stronger.”