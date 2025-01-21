Pedro Acosta Could Jump Ship Amid KTM Financial Crisis - Report
Amid KTM's financial crisis that could allegedly threaten its MotoGP existence, a report states that Pedro Acosta, who is slated to join KTM's factory racing team this season, could move to Ducati's satellite racing team, VR46, owned by MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.
The report comes after Sports Illustrated revealed a few days ago, that Acosta's manager discussed how multiple MotoGP teams have shown support for the young talent, amid ongoing uncertainty regarding KTM's long-term future in the sport.
The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's financial challenges, with debt reportedly amounting to approximately €1.8 billion, and the subsequent restructuring have sparked concerns about its continued presence in MotoGP. Despite KTM's repeated assurances, Acosta and his manager Albert Valera have voiced concern, as the situation could potentially jeopardize his plans for the 2025 season. However, the pair was assured recently that KTM will uphold its commitment to MotoGP. Valera said:
"I would say that for 2025, at the moment, everything remains the same unless the situation worsens and we are informed by KTM.
“But the message is that they are still in the world championship and that they depend on the MotoGP racing project to give KTM more strength for the market.”
He added:
"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and there is daily communication.
“All the factories have contacted me asking me how Pedro is doing, wishing me that this situation does not affect him, they have given me support and have wished us the best.
“And I know that all the factories, the moment we are in a position that we must look for an alternative, I am sure that they will also be open to help Pedro.
“Pedro is a diamond, he is 20 years old, he has already shown a lot and any factory would be excited to have his services.”
Now though, Acosta has been linked to the VR46 team after he took part in the 100km of Champions event, organized by Rossi himself at his Tavullia ranch. Acosta, who impressed the MotoGP community with his impressive debut season last year, is being considered by Rossi for a seat in his team, according to Gazzetta. The report stated:
“More than the flat track challenge, Pedro and Valentino seem to be more interested in an exchange of words ‘face-to-face’ on a future that is already today.
“The 9-time world champion from Pesaro has clear ideas and – it is said – he already has the ‘coup’ in his sights: bringing Acosta into his VR46.
“When? As soon as possible. We will see.”