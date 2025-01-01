Pol Espargaro Reveals Marc Marquez Was His Motivation Behind Joining Honda
KTM MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro, who raced alongside Marc Marquez in 2021 and 2022, admitted that Marquez was the primary reason for his move to Honda before he joined KTM's factory team the following year. Upon joining Honda, he was particularly impressed by Marquez’s ability to manage a difficult Honda MotoGP bike, especially given that Marquez was still recovering from a broken arm while the RC213V was becoming less competitive, surpassed by the more aerodynamics and electronics-focused bikes from European manufacturers.
Despite the challenges, Marquez managed to outperform his teammates, winning three races in 2021 and delivering solid results in 2022. Espargaro, on the other hand, struggled to achieve similar success, securing only two podiums over two seasons and finishing 12th in the championship in 2021, before dropping to 16th the following year.
Espargaro admitted that it was Marquez's extraordinary talent that drew him to Honda, even after a strong season with KTM the year before. Having competed against Marquez in the junior categories, Espargaro was determined to satisfy his "ego" by measuring himself against the six-time MotoGP champion and uncovering the secret behind his dominance. Reflecting on how Marquez's remarkable skills influenced his decision to join the Japanese manufacturer, Espargaro said on the MotoGP's Last On The Brakes podcast:
“You know I had been fighting against Marquez [previously. It happened during all my career, in 125cc, in Moto2.
“To go to Honda it was not just [about going] to Honda, it was also going as Marc’s team-mate, to see what the hell he is doing to be so fast and so quick. To prove myself.
“Okay, I know I can develop a bike, I did it, we did it. But it’s now time for me, for my ego, ‘let’s see what I can do on a bike that one guy is winning [on]’.
“And actually Honda, it’s a historical machine that has been on the podium many, many times, with victories and amazing riders. To wear that colour is an honour.
“But it was important for me to stay on the sight of Marc Marquez to understand what the hell he was doing.”
With Honda's dropping form, Marquez eventually got a chance to ride for Ducati's satellite team Gresini in 2024, where he finished his 'comeback' season with three wins and ten podium finishes, placing him third in the championship standings below Francesco Bagnaia and 2024 world champion Jorge Martin. Despite being unable to contend for the championship as he rode Ducati's outdated GP23 bike, Marquez still managed to secure a seat with Ducati's factory team alongside Bagnaia for the 2025 season, making it the most powerful rider lineup on the MotoGP grid.