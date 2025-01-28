Pramac Announces Partnership With Iconic F1 And WEC Team Ahead Of Yamaha Switch
The Pramac MotoGP team has announced a new partnership with Alpine, Renault's racing division renowned for its involvement in Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship. Starting in the 2025 season, Alpine will serve as Pramac’s main partner as the Italian team transitions to becoming a Yamaha satellite outfit after ending its 20-year relationship with Ducati last year.
The partnership stems from the strong relationship between Renault CEO Luca de Meo and Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti. De Meo has prior experience with carmaker sponsorships in MotoGP, having overseen Fiat Group's collaboration with Yamaha during his tenure as its director from 2007 to 2010.
The new association could be seen as an important addition to Pramac's sponsorship lineup as it parts ways with reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, who also moved away from Ducati's umbrella to join the factory Aprilia MotoGP team. Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller will form Pramac's rider lineup for the 2025 season.
Speaking on the new association with Alpine, Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti said in a statement:
"I am very proud of the start of this collaboration with Alpine, a historic brand that is now also a major player in F1 and WEC.
"This is the first time that a manufacturer present in the world's premier racing series has made such an important entry into MotoGP, and the fact that it has chosen Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP to do so is proof of what we have built over these years.
"Pramac Racing and Alpine are two realities that live competition in a dynamic, fresh and enthusiastic way, united by a passion for challenges."
Alpine's director of sales and marketing Antonino Labate added:
"This alliance will create new experiences for customers and fans passionate about motorsport.
"Alpine and Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP share common values, of course, but more importantly, the same spirit; the passion for performance.”
In recent years, Pramac has featured the Formula 1 logo on the rear of its bikes, a gesture reflecting team boss Campinoti's close friendship with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. A report confirms that if Liberty Media's acquisition gains regulatory approval after the ongoing EU investigation, both Formula 1 and MotoGP will operate under the same Liberty Media umbrella starting in 2025.
Another link between MotoGP and F1's Alpine team in 2025, will emerge through Jack Doohan, Alpine’s new F1 driver and the son of five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan. Pramac, along with Yamaha’s factory team, is set to kick off its 2025 season with a launch event in Malaysia on Friday, 31 January.