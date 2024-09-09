REVEALED: What MotoGP Teams Are Testing At Misano
With two weeks left to go for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, scheduled for 20-22 September, MotoGP is having an extended stay after the San Marino Grand Prix. However, the teams will utilize the time to test the prototypes of the 2025 season, while other teams will test new components for the existing machines.
Following the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP, the next round of the 2024 season will be held at Misano. Consequently, a testing session was scheduled for Monday which provided insights into the teams' latest experiments and developments.
Yamaha reportedly hasn't introduced any new components to test at Misano and instead, continued to evaluate existing items, such as engine specifications. The new chassis, unveiled last weekend, enabled Fabio Quartararo to qualify 10th and finish the Grand Prix in seventh. MotoGP Pitlane reporter Simon Crafar spoke to team manager Maio Meregalli about the testing, as quoted by Crash.net, he reported:
"I said ‘what is new, I don’t see anything?’ He said ‘it’s because we’ve got the concessions, we have already tried everything’.
"This test is about confirming what they’ve tried. Back-to-back with the old, good stuff and confirming that it’s better. Before moving onto giving the riders and crew chiefs the freedom to try settings. They haven’t had time to do that, this year.
"They lost time with wet tests. Also, they had such a big test programme that they couldn’t play with chassis set-up so that’s what they are doing this afternoon."
Speaking of Ducati, it appeared to be doing the least development work at Misano but still tested new components. Crafar revealed that Ducati was likely evaluating a 2025-spec engine, and Francesco Bagnaia had a new chassis to test. Additionally, Ducati was experimenting with a modified down-draft on the bottom of the fairing, featuring slight changes in the shape of the holes—a subtle adjustment that was initially seen at Silverstone.
For KTM, test rider Dani Pedrosa took control of the machine, replacing Pol Espargaro, while Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta were evaluating the prototype bike Espargaro recently raced. Crafar suggests the bike has a different firing order, similar to Aprilia's engine. Pedrosa reportedly approved a new engine, but KTM is relying on Binder and Acosta to provide feedback on it, determining whether to proceed with production for 2025. Binder noted that his priority was to assess the package Espargaro developed and find immediate improvements for the remainder of the season.
HRC brought a range of updates to the Misano test, including new aero, chassis, and engine specs for its riders to evaluate. Johann Zarco noted that the 2024 bike was ineffective, making Monday's test crucial for 2025. Zarco tested a new ground effect fairing similar to those used by Ducati and Aprilia. Factory riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini, who had missed the Grand Prix due to illness, both struggled physically. Takaaki Nakagami emphasized the need for improvements, particularly in chassis stiffness, to enhance the bike's performance.
Aprilia's Monday testing was primarily focused on Raúl Fernández, the only Trackhouse rider confirmed for 2025, as he compares the 2023 and 2024 bikes to find a better combination. Fernández was also evaluating an underseat diffuser, a Formula 1-style aero update designed to increase rear downforce. Meanwhile, test rider Lorenzo Savadori was focused on the 2025 engine, while Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales are testing set-up changes to improve corner entry.