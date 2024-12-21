Riding For Gresini Ducati Reconnected Marc Marquez With His Motorcycling Roots
Marc Marquez, currently with Gresini Ducati and set to join the factory Ducati team next year, shared that his 2024 season with the satellite team reignited his connection to the essence of motorcycling. He described the experience as being similar to riding for a Moto2 team, rekindling his passion for the sport and reminding him of his love for motorbikes.
After enduring three challenging seasons with Honda and struggling with uncompetitive equipment, Marquez made the daring decision to join the Gresini team for the 2024 season, aiming to reclaim his dominance in MotoGP. Defying expectations, the six-time MotoGP champion clinched three race victories this year, culminating in the sensational announcement of his move to the factory Ducati team for 2025.
Gresini could be seen as a turning point in the Spaniard's career that gave him the opportunity to advance to the factory Ducati team next year, especially after the shoulder injuries he endured at Honda which almost ended his MotoGP career. Marquez acknowledged after the season finale that with Gresini being a satellite team, the casual environment reminded him of his passion for motorbikes. In contrast, he described the environment of a factory team as more serious and formal.
Marquez also explained how it was easier to approach the team boss at Gresini, which reminded him of his Moto2 stint, where things are simple and straightforward as opposed to a complex hierarchy in a factory outfit. He told the media:
“Being in a satellite team reminded me a bit of the passion for motorbikes.
“Of course, at Honda - as you know - I had my friends there and I had a very good human team.
“But the fact is, to be in a factory team everything is a bit more serious.
“So, this one everything is like more casual, more familiar. And it reminds you, of course in another way, like a Moto2 team when I was there - like, you speak with the boss of the team.
“So, the ones who take the final decisions, you can go to Nadia [Padovani] in this case and speak with her, [say] ‘I think this’ [and she’ll say] ‘Ok, we can go ahead’.
“And of course, the most important thing is they have the bike.
“A satellite team with a good bike, you can achieve very good things, as I did this year, as the other riders did the previous years with Gresini.
“And they have a very long history and very long experience to manage different kinds of situations.”