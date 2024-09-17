Rival Team Makes Incredible Heartwarming Move After Luca Salvadori's Tragic Passing
The motorsport world is mourning the tragic loss of former MotoE rider Luca Salvadori, who passed away during the final round of the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) in Germany. He suffered fatal injuries in a multi-rider crash during the SBK/STK 1000 race. In honor of the late rider, the Pistard team in Italy’s National Trophy 1000 has decided to withdraw from the final two rounds of the 2024 season, ensuring that Salvadori will be crowned champion.
The accident occurred at the end of the first lap when German rider Didier Grams lost control on a fast bend, triggering a chain-reaction crash that involved Salvadori. Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services and Salvadori’s immediate transport to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Salvadori was a highly experienced rider, having competed in the World Supersport Championship and the National Trophy. Last year, he raced for Pramac in the MotoE World Championship. In addition, he also participated in high-profile events like the World Ducati Week (WDW) at Misano, where he had the opportunity to share the track with MotoGP champions like Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.
As a tribute to the late Italian rider, the Pistard team has decided to sacrifice the championship title to declare Salvadori the championship winner. As a result, the team and its National Trophy 1000 rider, Filippo Rovelli, have decided to withdraw so that Salvadori is crowned champion.
As reported by Crash.net, Pistard team founder Gianluca Galesi Milella announced on social media the team's decision to withdraw from the next two races so that Salvadori, "from up there, can celebrate the National Trophy 1000 title." He said:
“Our direct rival as a team for four years, with [Roberto] Tamburini, [Gabriele] Giannini, and this year with Filippo Rovelli, has died.
“Luca was a great guy, good, sweet, nice, sunny. Those like me who had the pleasure and good fortune to meet him in person know who Luca was.
“The last time I saw him we also talked about this race he was supposed to run in Germany, he was undecided whether to go to save the bike. Instead he went and never came back.
“With Filippo Rovelli we talked about whether or not to go to Imola.
“We will not be present in either Imola or Cervesina to hold the races. We will only be present there to pay our respects to Luca.
“With this gesture we want to make sure that Luca, even though he is gone, from up there can celebrate the National Trophy 1000 title, which he had been chasing for so many years and came close to.
“This year that he could have won it because he had four wins out of six, unfortunately he will not be able to celebrate it.
“The only way for us to say goodbye to him is to not participate in the last two races so that he can win the title.”