Trackhouse Racing Reveals Striking 2025 MotoGP Livery
Trackhouse Racing has officially revealed its striking 2025 MotoGP livery, becoming the first team to reveal its new avatar. The American satellite team unveiled its Aprilia RS-GP bikes in a special ceremony at its headquarters in the US.
The new look marks Trackhouse's third unique color scheme since joining MotoGP, displaying its evolving identity in the sport.
One aspect that is highlighted in the update is the prominent presence of Gulf Oil branding in orange, which joined as a sponsor during the winter break. However, team manager Davide Brivio revealed that the new livery represents the team's corporate colors and that a new livery will be unveiled for winter testing.
In addition, he admitted that Trackhouse remains open to changing its livery again as it did in 2024 if it gets more sponsors on board.
As Trackhouse prepares for the 2025 season, it brings a refreshed rider lineup. Reigning Moto2 champion Ai Ogura will make his debut in the premier class, joining Raul Fernandez, who secured a two-year contract extension in July of last year.
Ogura’s journey to his first championship title was marked by perseverance after falling short twice before, once in Moto3 during the 2020 season and again in Moto2 in 2022.
Reflecting on his title win last year, the 23-year-old displayed humility, admitting he wasn’t the fastest on the grid but believed that dedication and hard work would lead him to success. He said in his World Champion’s press conference in Thailand last year:
“I know how I am. I’m not one of the fastest, I feel that I’ve got not really super talent, but if you work really hard I believe I can get this thing, and or whatever; I know in myself that, if it happens it’s nice, but it’s a very low possibility.
“I was just dreaming for this ‘number one in the world’. I mean, maybe only for that year, but to get this title is what [wanting] for all my career.”
He added:
“The biggest target in my racing career was to get a World Championship title, it doesn’t matter [if it’s] Moto3, Moto2, or MotoGP.
“So, after I lost two championships — one in Moto3 (2020), one in 2022 in Moto2 — I was just only dreaming about this title.
“I don’t start well this season, [Sergio] Garcia had much more points than me, but I was not really worried about the championship. Even finishing sixth or seventh, we knew our potential that we can win the race, we can finish on the podium every race if we work in the correct way.
“This started to show up, I won in Catalunya and everything was going well, but I got a fracture in Austria and after that I think for me Misano 2 (Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix) was huge.
“I still had pain, but I won the race and I could make the team motivated one more step, and in the last part of the season we finished many times on the podium and just controlling [the championship].
“It was not the perfect year, but a super-nice season.”
Ogura joins the MotoGP grid as one of three rookies stepping up to the premier class in 2025, alongside Fermin Aldeguer, who will race for Gresini Ducati, and Somkiat Chantra, representing LCR Honda.