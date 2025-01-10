Valentino Rossi And Isle Of Man TT Legend Unite At His Tavullia Ranch For Exciting Flat-Track Event

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙨𝙚𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙣𝙤𝙬 👀



Valentino Rossi and Michael Dunlop shared the track together at Rossi’s ‘100km of Champions’ event 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AWIfBfiOAG