Valentino Rossi Exposes Honda’s Betrayal: 'They Screwed Us!'
Valentino Rossi, a 7-time world champion in MotoGP alone, has recently spoken about his departure from Honda in 2003, revealing his annoyance with how they handled his contract negotiations.
The decision to leave Honda was a turning point in his career, leading him to Yamaha, a team then struggling for victories on the competitive MotoGP grid. This move initially seemed risky but would ultimately pay off with four championship wins on the YZR-M1.
Back in 2003, Honda was a dominant force in MotoGP, much like Ducati's current position. Honda’s dominance was clear as Rossi secured three consecutive world titles with them from 2001 to 2003. Despite this partnership’s success, Rossi felt undervalued, as Honda's management often credited the bike more than his racing skills.
"Honda were not very nice," Rossi said. "It was ‘Valentino Rossi only won because of the Honda’."
Public statements downplayed Rossi’s role in the team’s achievements. Meanwhile, Yamaha had not won a title since 1992 and struggled to make a mark. With no wins in 2003, Yamaha was eager to change this narrative, making them an attractive option for Rossi, who was looking for a team that valued rider input.
More News: Johann Zarco Reveals Weakness of Honda Bike After MotoGP Tests: 'A Tricky Area'
Contract negotiations with Honda in 2002 turned contentious, adding to Rossi’s frustration. While seeking terms worthy of his stature, his manager pressed Honda, demanding substantial financial compensation.
Rossi shared how Honda's delaying tactics imposed pressure on him.
"When I signed the second contract with Honda, in 2002, I was already ‘Valentino Rossi’," he said. “Honda said ‘okay’ then [waited, waited, waited]..."
Rossi felt betrayed by the situation, candidly stating that economic compromises were thrust upon him. He recounted, “Honda said ‘okay’ then [waited, waited, waited]...
“In January they called and said ‘we will give you this money, it’s the end of January, what the f*** else are you going to do?’
“They screwed us economically. I should have earned more.”
Compounding his frustration was how Honda controlled his ability to transition to Yamaha smoothly. Postseason testing restrictions kept Rossi from trying out his new Yamaha bike until January 2004. Despite these issues, and with his long-time crew chief Jeremy Burgess by his side, Rossi adapted quickly. Winning his first race on the Yamaha in South Africa was a stand-out moment in his career.
More News: Alex Rins Reveals Significant Upgrades On Yamaha M1 To Boost Performance In 2025 MotoGP Season
Yamaha, under the guidance of team manager Davide Brivio, pursued Rossi discreetly. Meetings took place covertly to avoid raising suspicions. Brivio managed to convince Yamaha's executives to invest in Rossi despite initial concerns about him overshadowing the bike’s role. With Yamaha, Rossi had the opportunity to showcase his riding performance, unrestricted by previous constraints.
Rossi’s move opened new chapters for both him and Yamaha. It revitalized Yamaha as Rossi went on to win four more world titles with them, lifting the team from its slump. Honda, on the other hand, faced challenges replicating past successes without the rider.
More News: Francesco Bagnaia Opens Up About Chances Of Clash With Marc Marquez Amid Valentino Rossi's Advice
Compare it to this idea: Pecco Bagnaia choosing Yamaha now would seem equally bold. Without risk, there is no reward.