Valentino Rossi Reveals Desire For Greater Involvement In MotoGP This Year
MotoGP legend and VR46 Racing Team owner Valentino Rossi revealed last year his intention to be more involved in MotoGP, sharing a desire to attend Grand Prix events more frequently. His time away from the sport has reduced the time he spends mentoring riders from his academy.
According to Motorsport.com, family commitments are occupying much of his time as he prepares to welcome his second child in the near future. Consequently, he plans to step back from car racing duties to prioritize MotoGP. While he previously hinted at leaving the World Endurance Championship to focus on the GT World Challenge Europe, his exact 2025 schedule remains uncertain. He said:
"This year I regret not being as present at the races and having had less time to work with the riders in our Academy.
"In 2025 I want to be more present in MotoGP races, so I will also do less car racing for that reason."
Since retiring in 2021, Rossi has maintained a limited presence in the paddock, focusing primarily on supporting his team and mentoring his Academy riders. He has largely avoided participating in championship events or other high-profile activities. The potential takeover of MotoGP by Liberty Media has the potential to reshape the landscape of the sport, and Valentino will likely want to be more involved in the paddock, positioning himself strategically for this new chapter.
Speaking of the VR46, the team is set for significant changes as it transitions to a more prominent Ducati satellite role following Pramac's exit. Fabio Di Giannantonio will now ride Ducati's Desmosedici GP25 factory-spec bike, which factory riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez will have at their disposal this season. Di Giannantonio will be joined by Franco Morbidelli as his teammate.
However, Rossi's top priority for now is to manage and participate in the 100 km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch, a tradition he has upheld for over a decade. The 2025 edition is scheduled for January 10-11, with a star-studded entry list of 43 riders revealed on Friday. Participants include Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop, MotoGP factory Ducati rider Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, British Superbike Championship's Ryan Vickers, and other prominent names from the motorcycling world. The entry list of Rossi's flat track event includes:
Valentino Rossi
Pedro Acosta
Dominique Aegerter
Xavier Artigas
Francesco Bagnaia
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Elia Bartolini
Enea Bastianini
James Douglas Beach
Marco Belli
Matteo Bertelle
Marco Bezzecchi
Nicolo Bulega
Federico Caricasulo
Mattia Casadei
Thomas Chareyre
Davey Todd
Michael Dunlop
Filippo Fuligini
Federico Fuligni
Matteo Gabarrini
Manu Gonzalez
Sammy Halbert
Kurvinen Lasse
Andrea Locatelli
Luca Lunetta
Andrea Mantovani
Luca Marini
Andrea Migno
Franco Morbidelli
Diogo Moreira
Stefano Nepa
Miguel Oliveira
Luca Ottaviani
Mattia Pasini
Matteo Patacca
Gautier Paulin
Tito Rabat
Jose Antonio Rueda
Alberto Surra
Tatsuki Suzuki
Tim Neave
Ryan Vickers