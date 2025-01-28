VR46 Responds To Pedro Acosta Rumored Exit: 'I Don't Like This Story'
Alessio Salucci has been made uncomfortable with the current speculation that Pedro Acosta could move to VR46 from KTM.
KTM's financial difficulties have been a point of concern, which likely contributed to the rumors of Acosta's move. The Austrian company is in the midst of a challenging period, dealing with substantial debt, and is in self-administration and restructuring. They are actively seeking investors to support their financial revival.
“First of all, I’m sorry about the story about KTM, because we have a very good relationship with KTM,” Salucci said.
“We started our relationship in 2014 in Moto3, with [Stefan] Pierer and [Pit] Beirer and all the board and management for KTM.
“I don’t like this story, but unfortunately it’s like this.
“And the second note, Acosta is a fantastic rider.
“Maybe now he is the best talent in MotoGP. But now it’s too early to speak about this and sincerely I never spoke seriously about Acosta in our team.”
An important meeting scheduled for February 25 will involve creditors voting on a restructuring plan, aiming to settle 30% of KTM's confirmed €2.2 billion debt. Despite these issues, KTM assures that their racing programs, including Acosta's involvement, would not be impacted.
Adding to the fuel of speculation was Acosta's recent riding in Valentino Rossi's 100Km of Champions event in Tavullia. This led many to believe that a move to VR46, which operates a satellite Ducati setup, might be a possibility. However, VR46 currently has committed its riding squad for the 2025 season, featuring Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, both equipped with Ducati machinery.
Acosta began garnering attention in the motorcycle racing world as a prodigy. Born in 2004, he clinched the Moto3 World Championship in his rookie season in 2021, marking himself as the second-youngest champion in Grand Prix history. By 2023, he had already secured the Moto2 World Championship, further validating his rapid progression and extraordinary talent. KTM, known for its investment in developing young riders, has been pivotal in Acosta's journey, leveraging its Red Bull KTM Ajo team to polish young racers for the competitive sport.
The VR46 team, owned by legendary nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, made its MotoGP debut in 2022. The team has been quickly gaining a reputation for attracting talent, thanks in no small part to Rossi's continued influence in the racing world. Meanwhile, Ducati's dominance in recent years, having won rider championships with Francesco Bagnaia in 2022 and 2023, has made their machinery highly coveted among riders.
With KTM's crucial meeting just around the corner and the 2025 season shaping up with plenty of team movements, the MotoGP scene continues to be an intersting one. Pedro Acosta could remain a focal point of anticipation.