WorldSBK: Toprak Razgatlioglu Health Update Revealed Ahead of Aragon
Toprak Razgatlioglu, the current lead rider in the 2024 WorldSBK Championship, has been medically cleared to compete in the upcoming Tissot Aragon Round after being forced out of racing due to an injury.
The news comes as a welcome relief to both Razgatlioglu and his team, the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, after he was sidelined by a mild pneumothorax trauma sustained during a crash in Free Practice 2 at Magny-Cours. This injury had kept him out of races since the eighth round of the championship, but following a medical check on Thursday, September 26, 2024, Razgatlioglu has once again been deemed fit to race at MotorLand Aragon.
Razgatlioglu’s injury required significant recovery time. Over the past four weeks, he has been recuperating in Austria, closely monitored by medical professionals. Despite being declared fit, he will undergo a reassessment following Free Practice 1 on Friday to ensure his ability to compete at the highest level without risk.
The timing of Razgatlioglu’s return is crucial as his championship battle intensifies. He had maintained a formidable 92-point lead in the championship earlier in the year. However, his absence allowed competitor Nicolo Bulega of Aruba.it Racing - Ducati to close the gap significantly. Bulega’s impressive performance, featuring two wins and four podiums in the interim, has brought the points difference down to a mere 13.
Speaking shortly after his fit declaration, Razgatlioglu revealed his excitement and readiness to return to the track, stating, as quoted by WorldSBK.com:
“Finally! Yes, I’m fit, finally. After four more weeks, finally we come back. I’m really excited for tomorrow.”
2024 WorldSBK Championship
1. Toprak Razgatlioglu - 365 points
2. Nicolo Bulega - 352 points
3. Alvaro Bautista - 283 points
4. Alex Lowes - 255 points
5. Danilo Petrucci - 252 points
6. Andrea Locatelli - 184 points
7. Michael van der Mark - 177 points
8. Andrea Iannone - 151 points
9. Remy Gardner - 139 points
10. Garrett Gerloff - 117 points
11. Xavi Vierge - 89 points
12. Jonathan Rea - 86 points
13. Iker Lecuona - 84 points
14. Scott Redding - 82 points
15. Axel Bassani - 80 points
16. Dominique Aegerter - 79 points
17. Michael Ruben Rinaldi - 56 points
18. Sam Lowes - 45 points
19. Nicholas Spinelli - 25 points
20. Tito Rabat - 16 points
21. Alessandro Delbianco - 10 points
22. Bradley Ray - 10 points
23. Tarran Mackenzie - 7 points
24. Philipp Oettl - 5 points
25. Michele Pirro - 3 points
26. Markus Reiterberger - 3 points