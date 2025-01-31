Yamaha MotoGP Rider Doubts Performance of Potential V4 Engine
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo has shared his doubts about the potential V4 engine the Japanese manufacturer is developing, unsure if it will provide the much-needed turnaround in performance in MotoGP. The 2021 world champion cited Honda's example which also uses a V4 unit, but is still "struggling" with performance.
The Yamaha M1 is the only bike on the MotoGP grid to sport an inline-four engine, while all other manufacturers have switched to a V4 engine. While Yamaha admitted that it will soon follow a similar path, the timeline has not been clear yet.
Speaking at Yamaha's 2025 M1 launch event, just a day ahead of Saturday's Sepang test, Quartararo revealed that expectations were too high from the V4 engine. He said:
“I think that everybody has put a lot of expectations on the V4, but I have no expectation because you can see Honda: Honda has a V4 and Honda is struggling the same as us.
“So, I don’t think this is really our main issues.
“So, we have to see, we have to check the problems and then we will figure out if we can make a step.
“But right now we are really focused on 2025 with the four inline.
“We have test riders for that [V4 testing]. I think at the end we have three of them and I think, and I’m sure, they will have time to try the V4.
“When, I have no idea, because I didn’t even ask.”
When Pramac Yamaha's new rider Miguel Oliveira was asked about the V4 engine, he said:
“My goal is to know this bike, to know this M1 and to work on the current project.
“And that’s where my focus is. I don’t think it would be smart to think about something that doesn’t exist yet. I want to be fully focused on this bike.”
Yamaha and its new satellite partner Pramac unveiled their 2025 race liveries in Kuala Lumpur. While Yamaha retained its familiar black-and-blue design, Pramac introduced a bold new look, blending the colors of its new partner Alpine with existing title sponsor Prima.
Pramac found great success with Ducati last year through Jorge Martin, who became the first independent rider to secure a MotoGP championship. However, his split with Ducati meant he would race for the factory Aprilia team from 2025. Pramac, meanwhile, will receive identical equipment to the factory team, with Yamaha directly signing its riders, Oliveira and Jack Miller, to its works roster.