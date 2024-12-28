Yamaha’s Aerodynamics Overhaul Sparks Hope In MotoGP Battle
Yamaha's team director, Massimo Meregalli, has discussed the huge progress made by the team after achieving a deeper understanding of the M1's aerodynamic performance. Meregalli acknowledged that things took a positive turn for the Japanese manufacturer from the Aragon MotoGP round, despite 2024 being a season where Yamaha produced the least competitive results.
Honda and Yamaha have been struggling on several fronts in the premier class of motorcycle racing, leading Yamaha to work on a V4 engine that could enhance the bike's performance to the level where it can compete with strong rivals consistently, such as Ducati and Aprilia.
However, there are several complexities in the process, as the bike's chassis will need to be built around the new engine, meaning a new engine will lead to an entirely new bike. While this is a crucial step for Yamaha to assess if the V4 engine would make a significant difference in the long run, it has accelerated its development to ensure a conclusion is reached in 2025.
This is especially important, considering the drop from frequent podium finishes in the 2022 season to scoring 196 points in the Constructors' Championship in 2023. The 2024 season ended with the team securing just 124 points in the championship, with the best finish being 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo's sixth-place finish in Malaysia. However, Meregalli believes things changed for the better from the Aragon GP, which is a step in the right direction. He explained:
“For sure it has been the longest season ever, but I really like the effort that all of us put in this season.
“We never gave up, especially after Aragon we started seeing some results of this work that we have been doing up until then.
“It’s rewarding because when you work hard and you don’t see any results, things become even more heavy and tough to handle.
“But, starting from Aragon we started seeing some light that we could also maintain.
“Mainly, I have to say, the aerodynamics engineers really worked hard and the riders really started understanding how the aerodynamics worked when we did it back-to-back.
“So, when we went back to the first steps of aerodynamics they really understood the benefit of the latest aerodynamics.”
Yamaha further solidified its long-term strategy by securing a strong rider lineup, extending the contracts of both Alex Rins and Quartararo through to the end of the 2026 season. In addition, 2025 will see a new partnership with Pramac to become its satellite partner, a substantial move away from Ducati.