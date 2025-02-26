Aston Martin F1 Secret Exposed as Red Bull-Inspired Detail Spotted
Aston Martin, alongside the other nine teams, has revealed its car for pre-season testing in Bahrain today. As you'd expect, all cars were under the microscope on track as both fans and pundits were eager to get a closer inspection. Watching the AMR25 in its garage, it looks as though the Silverstone team has taken inspiration from Red Bull over the Winter.
The racing green machinery appears to borrow a design cue from Red Bull.
There are small intakes placed alongside the halo, similar to what we saw on the RB20 last season when they modified their sidepods to include a small, vertical intake beneath its overbite.
Aston Martin had a tough time last season, falling behind to finish just fifth in the Constructors' Championship after a stronger performance in 2023. With no podium finishes to their name for that year, they identified the need for sweeping changes.
As a result, Aston Martin decided to shake things up with a number of substantial investments, including bringing on Adrian Newey, stolen from Red Bull. On top of this, Andy Cowell took charge as Group CEO and was promoted to Team Principal at the start of 2025, taking over from Mike Krack who became Chief Trackside Engineer. Now, we can already see a Newey influence on the car, despite him not actually starting until later this season.
The purpose of these intakes is speculative but obviously used for the cooling of internal parts while also streamlining the airflow towards the rear of the car.
The AMR25 comes around as the team places a clear emphasis on creating a more manageable car for its drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Aston Martin has focused heavily on driver confidence, a move intended to remedy issues from the previous season while boosting performance. Almost entirely revamped, the AMR25 features a new aerodynamic package, redesigning the front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover, and floor.
As Formula 1 heads into the 2025 season, this is the final year under current technical regulations before major rule changes take effect in 2026. For teams like Aston Martin, there's a strong need to capitalize on performance early, so they can move their gaze to 2026 sooner rather than later.