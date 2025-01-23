Cadillac Unveils Quickest Model Yet With 615 Horsepower From Two Motors: LYRIQ-V
Cadillac has just set a new benchmark in electric vehicle performance with the unveiling of the 2026 Cadillac LYRIQ-V, its first all-electric model in the iconic V-Series lineup.
Cadillac, a prestigious name in the automotive industry, has its roots in luxury and performance. The V-Series, launched in 2004, has traditionally showcased the brand's most powerful models, all of which have been powered by internal combustion engines until now. The LYRIQ-V represents a shift in this legacy, marrying Cadillac's high-performance ethos with rapidly advancing electric vehicle technology.
The LYRIQ-V boasts impressive performance capabilities thanks to its dual motor setup, which generates an expected 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This power enables the car to achieve a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds using its unique Velocity Max feature, making it the quickest vehicle Cadillac has ever produced.
It's also equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery, providing an estimated 285-mile range - not record breaking by any means. But the increased power lowers the range slightly compared to its predecessor, the standard LYRIQ, to accommodate the improved performance demands of the V-Series. Future owners can expect versatile charging options similar to those of the standard LYRIQ, which includes Level 2 and DC fast charging capabilities, quickly adding miles to the driving range.
The car's design is improved over the standard car, starting with distinct exterior features like a revised grille pattern, darker trim, and a choreographed lighting system integrated into the Black Crystal Shield grille. The 22-inch wheels are finished with a dark sport finish and emblazoned with V-Series logos. Inside, the luxury elements abound, with a panoramic fixed glass roof, a 23-speaker AKG Studio Audio System enhanced by Dolby Atmos, and premium materials such as aluminum accents, paperwood décor, and optional Nappa leather seating elevating the driving experience.
"V-Series captures the spirit of Cadillac, embodying our relentless pursuit of engineering excellence through our racing and production vehicles," said Roth. "LYRIQ-V takes this commitment a step further in the EV era, pushing our performance pedigree of V-Series to new heights with a powerful, personalized and high-tech driving experience that fits perfectly into our customers’ lives."
Under the hood, the LYRIQ-V's advanced technology includes several driving modes and performance settings. The V-Mode button, conveniently placed on the steering wheel, provides swift access to custom performance settings and unique sound experiences.
Competitive Mode and Launch Control are just a couple of the features available through this setting, ensuring quick linear acceleration and precision driving for those who want more of an enthusiast's driving experience. Safety is also top of mind, with standard driver assistance features like Super Cruise and a three-year OnStar connected service plan. The vehicle's advanced technology array is supported by a 33-inch-diagonal LED display and an innovative dual-plane Augmented Reality Head-Up Display.
“LYRIQ-V brings luxury, technology and performance together to push its capabilities to the limit,” stated Dave Stutzman, chief engineer of LYRIQ-V. “With the combination of its rigid body structure and lower center of gravity, our team was able to improve the suspension to achieve the right level of precision and isolation, adding to its outstanding canyon-carving abilities.”
This remarkable model is set to enter production at General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennesseein early 2025. Beyond American shores, its market reach extends to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among other global markets. With a starting MSRP of $79,990, the LYRIQ-V positions itself as a premium offering in the growing luxury electric SUV segment.