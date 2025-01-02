EXCLUSIVE: Keegan Kincaid Talks Rhino Linings And Racing Career After SEMA 2024 Appearance
Few names in short course off-road racing command as much respect as Keegan Kincaid. A three-time short course champion, two-time Forest County Potawatomi Cup Winner, and three-time Crandon Cup Winner, Kincaid continues to push the boundaries of performance both on and off the track. In 2024, he joined forces with Rhino Linings.
At the 2024 SEMA Show, Kincaid’s Pro 2 racing truck took center stage in the Rhino Linings booth, in order to show the versatility and durability of the company’s spray-on bedliner products. With 750 horsepower and 20-inch wheel travel, the truck features Rhino Linings’ spray-on bedliner applied to various areas, ensuring both structural integrity and protection against extreme conditions.
In an exclusive interview with Alex Harrington for Sports Illustrated, Kincaid opened up on the demands of off-road racing, the role of trusted partnerships, and the personal legacy he hopes to pass down to the next generation.
Sports Illustrated: You’ve mentioned that every truck you've owned has been protected with Rhino Linings. Can you tell us how their products have held up in extreme conditions, whether on the track or in everyday use?
Keegan Kincaid: Growing up in Northern Wisconsin we deal with extreme conditions throughout the year. Rhino Linings’ durability has proven it can withstand all the obstacles we face during racing whether that is extreme temperatures, dirt, bumps, and scrapes. Having Rhino Linings was our option when we wanted the best. From my daily driver to the extreme offroad, Rhino Linings spray-on bedliner continues to protect our vehicles!
SI: Rhino Linings and Lucas Oil both target performance and reliability. How does this impact your relationship with both brands, and what do they each bring to the table for your racing career?
KK: Racing has taught me that if you want to win and be at the top then you must surround yourself with like-minded partners. Both Rhino Linings and Lucas Oil pride themselves on reliability and strive to be the best. Knowing you can trust a brand in the harshest conditions allows us to perform to the best of our ability!
SI: What are your expectations for the 2024 SEMA Show, and how does it feel to be showcasing your truck there?
KK: I was blown away at the love and support from the Rhino Lining family and fans throughout the week. Being able to display our Pro 2 truck was a highlight of the year.
SI: Talk me through what it's like to start a race at Crandon. The truck takes a beating, what's going on in your head at that moment?
KK: Starting at Crandon is like nothing you've ever done before. The nerves, adrenaline and unknowns, make it the most exciting start fans get to see. Some of the scariest crashes have happened at Crandon, Being able to trust in your team, Partners and equipment are what can ultimately determine a whole shot at Crandon or catastrophe.
SI: Your dad was a huge inspiration, role model, and mentor to you. With four kids, how are you passing down your passion for racing?
KK: I was grateful to be able to travel the country growing up at the track with my father. We continue to work together daily and he is someone that I always looked up to. I want to be able to do the same for my children. Giving them an opportunity, like my father did for me, is something I will continue. I want them to follow their passions and give them the opportunity to succeed. Most importantly, I enjoy the time spent with them from the track to the shop.
SI: Tell me about desert racing. After the Baja 1000 last year, what are your plans for this going forward?
KK: After racing The BAJA 1000 in 2023, I was hooked. I was able to get the chance thanks to Kyle Ahrensburg from Vision Canopies. Since then we have worked with Polaris to build a custom Kincaid Motorsports Desert PRO R which will debut in 2025. I’m looking forward to competing out west and working through new challenges to hopefully be on top very soon!