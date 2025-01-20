Gresini Ducati Reveals All-New 2025 MotoGP Livery
Gresini Ducati has unveiled its new 2025 MotoGP livery amidst the historic backdrop of the Imola Circuit. This event is a tribute to the legacy of Gresini Racing and its late founder, Fausto Gresini.
Established as an independent team in 2021 after a tenure managing Aprilia’s factory efforts, Gresini Ducati has embraced change in its post-Aprilia era. Over its fourth year as an autonomous team, Gresini has transformed itself, switching from Aprilia to Ducati machinery. The 2025 season brings Gresini an opportunity to solidify its standing in MotoGP, displaying an all-new livery.
The fresh livery design centers on a pastel blue with less red than in previous seasons.
The rider lineup for Gresini Ducati promises an interesting season with seasoned racer Alex Marquez and promising rookie Fermin Aldeguer at the helm of GP24 bikes. Marquez, in his third season with the team, has garnered strong successes in sprint races along with several podium finishes, despite enduring a challenging 2024 season with only one podium and an eighth-place finish.
His persistence hints at an optimistic outlook for the new season. On the other hand, Aldeguer brings fresh energy to the team. With strong finishes in Moto2 to his name, including five race victories and a third-place championship finish, Aldeguer replaces Marc Marquez on the GP24 and debuted as a MotoGP rider during the Barcelona post-season test, showcasing his potential as the fastest rookie.
Gresini's reveal marks it as the third team to reveal its season livery, preceded by launches from Trackhouse and factory Aprilia, with Jorge Martin’s #1 plate unveiling being a highlight. Attention now turns towards the upcoming factory Ducati launch, scheduled for January 20 in Italy, featuring new Ducati team riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.