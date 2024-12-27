Madrid Secures F1, F2, and F3 in Monumental Deal
The Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to relocate from Barcelona to Madrid beginning in 2026, with races continuing at the new venue until 2035. This major deal also includes the hosting of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series at the Madrid circuit, in what will be a ten-year agreement covering these popular championship events.
The announcement was officially made with key figures including Bruno Michel, José Vicente de los Mozos, Daniel Martínez, and Luis García Abad on board, marking a pivotal moment for Spanish motorsport enthusiasts.
The brand-new IFEMA MADRID Circuit, set to host these thrilling races, is situated near the Exhibition Centre and Valdebebas. It's a hybrid circuit boasting street and non-street sections, stretching over 5.47 kilometers with 20 corners. For fans, it's ideally located, just 16 kilometers from Madrid's city center and conveniently accessible by public transport. In its initial phase, the circuit is expected to welcome up to 110,000 spectators, with plans to expand capacity to 140,000. The move aims to deliver an unbeatable experience for racing enthusiasts by uniting F1, F2, and F3 in one captivating event.
Bruno Michel, CEO of FIA F2 and F3, expressed his enthusiasm:
“I am extremely happy to bring F2 and F3 to Madrid, at this exciting new venue. It’s important that the young drivers in both our championships get to race on as many F1 tracks as possible. With the addition of Madrid to the Formula 1 calendar, it was logical that F2 and F3 would follow suit. I am really looking forward to our cars providing the spectators with some thrilling racing.”
It's worth noting that Madrid hasn’t hosted a Formula 1 race since the early 1980s at the Jarama circuit. Since 1991, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has been the primary host for the Spanish Grand Prix. The pending departure of F1 events from Barcelona signifies a new era for Madrid in hosting these eminent races and has sparked discussions about the possibility of establishing a second Spanish Grand Prix.
F2 and F3 communicated:
"Having Formula 2 and Formula 3 racing on the same weekend as Formula 1 underscores the commitment of the Spanish GP organizers to deliver an unparalleled sporting and entertainment experience for fans. The event will take place at the IFEMA MADRID Circuit, located around the Exhibition Centre and Valdebebas."
The excitement surrounding this deal isn't just due to the relocation of F1 events; it’s also about what it promises for the future development of young racing talents. FIA F2, which came into being in 2017 as a successor to the GP2 series, has been a foundational platform for nurturing drivers who eventually reach Formula 1. Several current F1 stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell, once honed their skills through F2. Similarly, since its inception in 2019, FIA F3 has been a stepping stone for up-and-coming talents, further cementing the significance of these series in developing future champions of the sport.
José Vicente de los Mozos commented:
“At IFEMA Madrid, we are very proud to bring F2 and F3 to our Grand Prix alongside F1, as our goal is to make the F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2026-2035 the best event possible. The FIA F2 and FIA F3 categories are fundamental for the future of the sport, as they produce the future stars of F1. This makes the Spanish Grand Prix 2026-2035 an even more unmissable event, offering fans a complete experience full of talent, spectacle, and excitement, with a unique motorsport offering.”
As this large-scale event looms on the horizon, its expected economic impact on Madrid cannot be overstated. The event is predicted to generate substantial revenue and create numerous jobs, bringing economic benefits alongside its sporting thrill. Additionally, the sustainable approach embraced by IFEMA MADRID aligns with Formula 1’s goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2030. This comes as IFEMA MADRID has already made significant strides towards reducing its carbon footprint by utilizing 100% certified renewable energy.
As the countdown to 2026 begins, all eyes will be on Madrid and its new circuit to see how this monumental deal unfolds.