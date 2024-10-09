Mopar's Best Kept Secret For SEMA Could Be The Answer To Preserve Muscle Cars For The Future
Mopar, the renowned global brand for Stellantis genuine parts and accessories, is set to unveil something thrilling at the 2024 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, running from November 5 to 8. All signs point to an unveiling that hints at the future of muscle cars.
The 2024 SEMA Show will offer attendees a glimpse into the latest automotive trends and cutting-edge technology, featuring the world’s largest showcase of new aftermarket products. Highlights include the latest vehicle builds, dedicated zones for the future of electric vehicles (EVs), and propulsion innovations.
With the event fast approaching, various manufacturers have started teasing their upcoming exhibits. Mopar initially hinted at something related to the Dodge Ram 2500 but has now shifted focus to "Chapter 2: Muscle Flex." According to Carbuzz, Mopar dropped a clue about its reveal, stating, "What kind of future is there for a legendary muscle car? A concept from Mopar may show the answer."
The report states that the muscle car savior appears to be an old car from Dodge's storied muscle car heritage, potentially resurrecting an iconic nameplate. With options like the Challenger, Charger, Dart, and Coronet, Mopar has a rich history to tap into.
However, there's a hundred percent possibility that Mopar may delve even deeper into their archives, bringing back a model from the defunct Plymouth brand. All fingers currently point at the vehicle being a 1967 Plymouth Belvedere GTX.
This teaser, showcasing the "future" of muscle cars, strongly suggests the possibility of an electric powertrain conversion. Chevrolet has already traversed this route with its eCrate system, which transforms vintage vehicles into electric models. Mopar could be taking a similar approach, in line with the upcoming all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.
However, it seems unlikely that the future of muscle will be electric. Mopar could have in mind an engine that will power the 2025 Dodge Charger- the Hurricane inline-six engine. The secret car could also sport similar power figures as the Charger and comes in two variants - the standard output with 440 horsepower and the high output with 550 horsepower.
While the numbers may not match the Hellcat's output, the Hurricane engine significantly outperforms the retiring 6.4-liter HEMI V8 and the Pentastar V6. Its impressive capabilities ensure the muscle car's legacy continues into the future if that's a part of Mopar's plans. Notably, the Hurricane engine is already powering models like the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, proving its prowess in the current lineup.