Novitec Has Turned the McLaren 750S into a 209 MPH Rocket Ship
German tuning specialist Novitec has tuned the McLaren 750S to oblivion, elevating its performance to that of a 209 MPH Rocket Ship. Novitec, famous for refining high-performance vehicles, has shifted focus from its recent Ferrari 296 N-Largo project to McLaren's 750S. Known for precision and innovative engineering, Novitec's modifications have pushed the McLaren to new heights, boasting performance figures that surpass even some hypercars.
Built on the foundation of the stock 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the standard 750S delivers 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a swift 2.8 seconds, achieving a top speed of 206 mph. The McLaren is already a remarkable machine in its original form.
However, Novitec's upgrades bring this vehicle into an entirely different echelon. Central to these upgrades is the Novitec N-Tronic control unit paired with a specialized high-performance exhaust system. The result is a dramatic boost in power output, with horsepower climbing to 840 and torque increasing to 656 lb-ft. Such upgrades slash the acceleration time to 62 mph to just 2.6 seconds, and the new top speed is recorded at 209 mph. Real-world tests even suggest a 0-60 mph time of under 2.3 seconds.
Novitec's customizations extend beyond power to include a series of aesthetic and aerodynamic refinements. The exhaust system, available in stainless steel, INCONEL, or gold-plated versions, not only augments performance but also provides a distinct auditory experience. Aerodynamically, the car is fitted with carbon fiber body pieces such as a new front lip spoiler and headlight inserts, revised side rocker panels, and a sculpted N-Largo trunk lid. The rear diffuser, central fin, and side flaps are re-engineered to complement the modified exhaust system, further optimizing aerodynamic performance.
On top of this, the vehicle's handling and appearance benefit from new suspension and wheel systems. Novitec has collaborated with Vossen to provide new MC4 wheels in a 20/21-inch staggered arrangement, improving the car's incredible silhouette. In addition, sport springs reduce the ride height, providing an aggressive stance coupled with improved cornering abilities.
Inside, Novitec offers bespoke interior changes, allowing owners to select from a range of luxurious leather and Alcantara options.
The tuning package positions the McLaren 750S at a superior performance tier, appealing to car enthusiasts with a keen eye for speed and exclusivity. However, Novitec's offerings are a premium option, likely to come with a high price tag that aligns with the luxury market. While the McLaren 750S starts at approximately $332,740 for the coupe and $353,740 for the spider, the additional cost of Novitec's upgrades will likely limit access to the most affluent of buyers.