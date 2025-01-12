Oliver Rowland Claims Mexico City E-Prix Victory After Intense Formula E Round 2 Race
Oliver Rowland claimed a thrilling victory at the Formula E Mexico City E-Prix after starting from fourth on the grid.
The race started with reigning Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein on pole with Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne starting in second and third.
Early on, Taylor Barnard of McLaren made his mark by being the first to use attack mode on the third lap. This allowed him to outrun several competitors, including Lucas di Grassi and Zane Maloney.
As the race progressed, attack mode, introduced in Formula E in the late 2010s, played a vital role. By activating attack mode, drivers gain a temporary boost in power. This feature fundamentally changes race strategies as drivers choose when to activate it.
Rowland's well-calculated use of attack mode propelled him past Wehrlein and da Costa in the race's dying moments.
The race was not without its interruptions. Safety cars became necessary on two occasions. David Beckmann's car stalled, and later, Mitch Evans’ vehicle endured mechanical failure.
As the race neared its conclusion, Rowland led the charge despite grappling with a potential energy shortfall against da Costa. Yet, his adept management of energy reserves ensured he maintained the lead, securing a decisive win for Nissan.
Commenting on his victory, Rowland explained, as quoted by Motorsport:
“I think in terms of the safety car there was an element of luck but I also lost nearly six minutes of Attack Mode.
“But I do honestly think I would have found it hard to win without that safety car because I was struggling a little bit to be efficient after sort of 10 laps.
“We were there in the race to pick up the pieces with a little bit of luck.”
He added:
“I think it's hard to say [if he would have won without the safety cars]. I don't have the exact numbers on energy.
“I think I would have got back to them [the top three], but I think had I passed them [with Attack mode] I would have consumed too much and struggled to maintain the lead is my gut feeling.
“I think my strategy at that point would have probably been to get to these guys and then consolidate a podium but then when I got the chance to go for it, I just went for it.”
2025 Mexico City E-Prix Results
- Oliver Rowland - Nissan Formula E Team
- António Félix Da Costa - TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
- Pascal Wehrlein - TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
- Jake Dennis - Andretti Formula E
- Jean-Éric Vergne - DS Penske
- Maximilian Günther - DS Penske
- Stoffel Vandoorne - Maserati MSG Racing
- Nyck De Vries - Mahindra Racing
- Nico Mueller - Andretti Formula E
- Jake Hughes - Maserati MSG Racing
- Robin Frijns - Envision Racing
- Nick Cassidy - Jaguar TCS Racing
- Norman Nato - Nissan Formula E Team
- Taylor Barnard - NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
- Zane Maloney - Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team
- Dan Ticktum - CUPRA KIRO
- Sébastien Buemi - Envision Racing
- Sam Bird - NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
- Edoardo Mortara - Mahindra Racing
- Lucas Di Grassi - Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team
- Mitch Evans - Jaguar TCS Racing - DNF
- David Beckmann - CUPRA KIRO - DNF