Penske Entertainment Strikes Gold With IndyCar $50,000 Trading Cards
Penske Entertainment has struck gold with its new line of IndyCar trading cards, created through a partnership with Parkside Collectibles. This venture highlights a move from traditional merchandise offerings, such as driver jerseys and diecast models, into the likes of collectible cards. The collaboration aims to connect fans more closely to the NTT IndyCar Series, providing a fresh way to experience the sport through nicely designed cards that capture iconic drivers, exciting race moments, and historic moments.
The introduction of these trading cards has been nothing short of a success for Penske during the 2024 season, establishing them as the top-performing new item.
"The collaboration with Parkside was absolutely our top performing new item during the 2024 season," said Alex Damron, VP of Communications at Penske Entertainment. This project has sparked strong fan interest, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of hobby boxes, which each contain 20 packs and promise at least two autographed cards. The interactive hobby of collecting these cards is seen as a way to cultivate lifelong fans, further boosting engagement.
"It was obviously exciting to see fans demonstrating interest in the availability of an IndyCar Trading Card Collection line. But what’s really most exciting is that it’s a program that will drive fandom moving forward, and that’s because collecting is an interactive hobby that makes lifelong fans," Damron added.
The resurgence of IndyCar trading cards was initially sparked by Chip Ganassi Racing's initiative in 2023, which sought to generate donations for the American Legion, reviving interest in this form of memorabilia. Notably, the current IndyCar trading card set by Parkside Collectibles is the first comprehensive collection in many years.
Trading cards have long been a staple in major racing series such as Formula 1 and NASCAR, where some cards are valued over $50,000. In contrast, the IndyCar series is relatively new to this market, but the promising reception of the cards suggests a bright future. This sets a positive precedent for the potential growth and valuation of IndyCar trading cards, which could soon rival those of its racing counterparts.
The trading card line will expand into a second season in 2025 with more offerings, including improved signature and relic cards. These are set to feature limited-edition items like cut-up pieces of drivers' gear from race weekends, adding significant collector's value.
"We expect there will be more signature cards and more relic cards in the 2025 collection," Damron noted. "But a relic card that features, for example, cut up pieces of a driver’s gear or something else from a race weekend, is really interesting to a collector because those are limited runs, maybe just 10, or maybe 100. So there will be greater customizations and enhancements for fans in 2025, which we’re really excited about and think add to the energy behind the program."
The trading card initiative is also helping to foster a sense of community among fans. IndyCar drivers like Jack Harvey and Conor Daly are actively joining in with events centered around the program, creating opportunities for fans to get close to the drivers, building community spirit. Damron expressed his enthusiasm about this:
"We’ve even seen drivers like Jack Harvey and Conor Daly organize special events to meet fans who started collecting the cards and interact with them and take part in the program itself. And that’s been just a really positive development that showcases what type of community we’re building here at IndyCar."
The 2024 season witnessed creative and customized product launches, and this trend is set to continue and expand. In addition to hobby boxes, more affordable hanger boxes priced at $10 offer an entry point with autograph odds of one in every 18 boxes, making the collectibles accessible to a wider range of fans.
"The program was particularly successful in delivering some creative and customized product across the 2024 season, and that will certainly continue and build in 2025," Damron said.
"We’ve already seen a tremendous amount of grassroots energy behind the Parkside line," Damron ends.