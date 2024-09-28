Toprak Razgatlioglu Broken After Shocking Crash: 'Whole Body in Pain'
Toprak Razgatlioglu's return to WorldSBK racing has been nothing short of remarkable. After a harrowing crash at Magny-Cours that sidelined him since early September, the Turkish racer made a brilliant yet painful comeback at MotorLand Aragon, securing a second-place finish. Despite the physical toll and the technical issues he faced during the race, Razgatlioglu's sheer determination was clear for all to see.
"The feeling is good because, after the big crash, I come back and finish the race on the podium," Razgatlioglu reflected, via Crash.net.
He had hoped to take victory on his return, but he faced considerable difficulties with tire performance.
"This is incredible for me. It’s my target to win the race, but in the last five laps, the front tire [had] a really big drop, and I’m just trying to ride the bike," he said. These issues arose despite his decision to use a development version of the SC1 front tire for the race—a gamble aimed at avoiding performance drops noticed in standard tires after just 10 laps.
During the race, it became clear that the new tire didn’t hold up as expected over the full 18 laps. Razgatlioglu continued:
"I use the new [development] front tire, but I’ve not used it for 18 laps [before the race]." He added, "But I used yesterday the standard SC1, and after 10 laps is a big drop. I say I think this [development] one is a bit better, because I’ve not tried the SC2—I don’t know how is the grip, the tire life."
Looking ahead, Razgatlioglu plans adjustments:
"Looks like for tomorrow I will use the SC2 because with the SC1 the last five laps it’s not easy to ride the bike, especially in the long corners."
Razgatlioglu also praised his rival Andrea Iannone with a nod to his impressive pace that Iannone maintained, particularly in the race's final stages.
"Andrea [Iannone] is riding really good because, especially the last laps, his pace is unbelievable," Razgatlioglu noted. "If I’m not feeling some problem with the front tire, I don’t know if I’m winning or not because his pace is really strong."
Aside from tire concerns, Razgatlioglu had to grapple with persistent mechanical issues, specifically with engine braking.
"I will try my best again tomorrow, and I hope we improve the bike a little bit and I am riding more easy, because I’m always feeling the limit because especially the engine brake side is not working good," he noted. Despite this, Razgatlioglu's adaptation to the new tire was commendable, even though he had less preparation time compared to his rivals.
"We used the new tire [but this is] the first time I tried the new tire, the other riders tried also in the last two rounds. But I adapted quickly, [I] just need more improvements for tomorrow," he added.
However, it was Razgatlioglu’s physical condition that drew significant attention. Having jumped back on the bike for the first time in a month, he was candid about the physical toll it had taken on him.
"After one month, it’s not easy. I understand because I only jump on the bike [this weekend]," he shared. The pain was ubiquitous, affecting his shoulder, rib side, and back. "I’m on the podium—this is good, but I’m feeling my whole body [in] pain. Just muscle pain, the general feeling is good, but especially the shoulder, rib side, the back, everywhere is painful."
Despite the pain, he expressed joy in being able to race again: "On the bike, the feeling is good, but when I’m [standing] it’s a little bit difficult."
"Anyway, I’m enjoying. This is important, to ride a bike again, this is really good for me. I'm really enjoying on the bike, and I’m not feeling tired, just after the race—this is normal—in the race I’m enjoying," he said. "Tomorrow we have two more races, I am fighting for the win again," he confirmed.