Two-Time F1 Champion Eyes Dakar Victory After Teased 2026 Retirement
Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso is considering a career in the world of rallying to win the Dakar race after he potentially retires from the premier class of motorsport in 2026.
Currently racing for Aston Martin, a team going through challenges with its car's performance, Alonso revealed that it is difficult for him to part ways with racing and aims to win the Dakar race after leaving F1.
The 43-year-old Spaniard made his F1 debut in 2001 and is currently the oldest driver on the F1 grid. Alonso's contract with Aston Martin lasts until the end of 2026, the year when the sport enters a new era of regulations.
While Alonso confirmed his willingness to stay for an additional year, it would only be if he can contend for the top positions with a fast car. Addressing his F1 retirement, he said:
“Probably – or at least to start with – it will be my last season in Formula 1 because my contract finishes at the end of 2026, so it’s the time of delivering and the time of truth. High expectations.
“I will start the season thinking like that, for sure, because I cannot think too much in the future.
“At the moment, my current contract is for two more years. With my age, my motivation, I don’t know how it’s going to be.
“If the 2026 season is running smoothly and we’re having a good time and there is a possibility to race one more year, I will be open, for sure.
“I will not close the door beforehand, but I will not start [the season] thinking that.
“I will take every race if it was my last race and I will enjoy every second.”
When the F1 chapter ends in his life, eventually, the eager racer will then turn his attention to the world of rallying, aiming for the Dakar Rally.
Despite his age, it seems like Alonso's passion for racing will not see a red light ahead in the coming years. Opening up on his rally ambitions and highlighting the key difference between a rally car and an F1 car on the Spanish podcast Asi Empece, as quoted by PlanetF1, he said:
“One of the challenges I still have to win is the Dakar Rally – or rallies in general.
"In rallying, you have a co-driver next to you who tells you the route, but you also have to have both feet on the pedal for almost the entire stage because that’s how you stabilise the rally cars. And you have to play with the weight when cornering and braking.
"It’s a completely different technique than in formula cars, because if you do that there, you burn up your brakes and use a lot of fuel.
“And what’s more, the car doesn’t move because of the weight, but because of the aerodynamics.
“I love racing. I’ve had a steering wheel in my hand since I was three years old.
“Now I’m 43, so I’ve been driving for 40 years. I don’t think it will be possible to just quit overnight and never drive again.”
He added:
"When I stop with Formula 1, the Dakar or another championship will awaken this passion for learning.”