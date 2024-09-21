WorldSBK: Motocorsa Racing Announces 2025 Contract Signing And Huge Exit
Motocorsa Racing has announced the signing of Ryan Vickers for the 2025 season while also revealing the departure of Michael Ruben Rinaldi after an unsatisfactory season.
Ryan Vickers, currently competing in the British Championship and standing in the top six, will transition from his Yamaha R1 to the Ducati Panigale V4 R for the 2025 season. The 25-year-old British rider, who made his WorldSBK debut in 2022 with TPR Team Pedercini Racing on a Kawasaki ZX-10RR, is poised to take a significant step in his career.
Motocorsa Racing released the following statement, as quoted by WorldSBK.com:
“Motocorsa is pleased to announce Ryan Vickers for 2025. The rider, born in 1999, one of the youngest riders to take part in British Superbike, has already achieved 7 wins and 13 podiums in the British championship.
"Ryan Vickers currently rides with OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing and will soon be working with Motocorsa, which will provide him with a Ducati Panigale V4 R 2025. The entire Motocorsa team hopes that he will be able to return to the results he has already seen in previous superbike seasons, with renewed commitment and enthusiasm Motocorsa thanks and bids farewell to Michael Ruben Rinaldi.”
Ryan Vickers has proven his capabilities with strong performances in various classes. He first appeared on the domestic scene in 2017, competing in the STK600 British Championship and securing one victory while finishing eighth overall. Vickers' dominance was particularly evident in the Junior Superstock, where he won all but two races. He then progressed to the British Superbike class, achieving his first win in 2022 after switching to Yamaha. His overall stats include an impressive seven wins and 13 podiums.
Vickers commented on the team's announcement on Instagram, posting:
"Here you go guys! The official announcement we’ve been waiting to share!! Mega excited to be working with the @m.motocorsa team in 2025."
Meanwhile, Michael Ruben Rinaldi will leave Motocorsa Racing after a challenging season in 2024. Rinaldi's best result this season was a sixth-place finish in Race 2 at Phillip Island, and he managed only four top ten finishes overall. His career stats in WorldSBK include five race wins and 23 podiums, but this season's performance did not meet expectations compared to the team's past successes with rider Axel Bassani, who frequently challenged for podium positions in previous seasons.
Ryan Vickers’ transition to Motocorsa Racing presents a promising opportunity for both the rider and the team.