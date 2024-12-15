Genesis Turns Its Back on F1 to Commit to 2026 WEC Programme
Genesis has decided not to enter Formula 1, instead committing to the World Endurance Championship in 2026. This pivot comes as the luxurty brand aims to align its brand with a racing series that mirrors its core values and aspirations for technological innovation and sustainability.
Announcing this decision during an event preceding the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke outlined the brand's objective, providing an insight into why endurance racing was the chosen course. The event also unveiled Genesis's ambitious project: the GMR-001 Hypercar, poised to herald the brand's foray into the WEC racing scene.
Genesis's decision to forgo a Formula 1 entry was made after careful consideration of the brand's objectives and market positioning. Luc Donckerwolke shared that discussions about entering motorsport naturally included Formula 1, given its prestige and global reach.
“Obviously, when we discuss about high performance and we discuss a possible participation in motorsport, having people, key people, having certain experience in motorsport and in Formula 1, we obviously have talked about it [F1],” Donckerwolke stated via Motorsport.com.
However, the company ultimately decided to pursue endurance racing, believing it to be a better fit for their long-term brand strategy. Donckerwolke continued: “But clearly we have decided to go for endurance. The future will tell. But first of all, we have a mission, and the mission is endurance racing.”
The decision to enter the WEC is influenced by multiple factors. First, Genesis recognizes the close alignment between the WEC's endurance racing and its traditional car line-up, which covered performance, luxury, and longevity.
“I think the first one is having a direct relationship to our line-up of cars. It is much closer, and also the public, the audience, is actually closer to the type of vehicles we sell,” Donckerwolke noted. This compatibility extends beyond the vehicles themselves, as Genesis perceives endurance racing as an opportunity to intertwine the brand's values with the sport's ethos.
Donckerwolke added: “We thought obviously endurance racing is compatible with our brand values as well. We don't want to come to motorsport and do it the same way.”
One of the motivations for Genesis to begin in endurance racing is its focus on sustainability and technological advancement. The brand plans to capitalize on its broader technological resources, including partnerships that can augment its racing operations.
“We are more than just an automotive brand, we have a lot of technology and potential that we would like to apply, not only to obviously the vehicles, but also to the environment and sustainability.” This commitment includes exploring sustainable travel using hydrogen and leveraging robotics from Boston Dynamics to improve race crew efficiency, aims Donckerwolke continued by saying:
“We have Boston Dynamics through robotics, where we aim to make the life of the crew team easier and better by supporting them with robotics.”
The introduction of the GMR-001 Hypercar is a big chapter in Genesis's WEC journey. Built on the Oreca chassis, the hypercar will incorporate a spec LMDh hybrid setup—including a battery from Williams, a motor from Bosch, and a transmission by X-Trac—reflecting Genesis's dedication to hybrid technology and sustainable energy solutions. The GMR-001 represents Genesis’s design ethos, marrying aesthetic elegance with high-performance engineering, and is intended to serve as a testbed for technological experiments that could trickle down to consumer products.
Technological innovation remains a core driver for Genesis's sportscar program. Donckerwolke shared that WEC involvement offers a dual benefit of technological insights and design inspiration, stating:
“It is very important for us to race and to get a return on investment. And by that, I don't mean marketing or whatever. I mean as well as technological know-how, and also inspiration for the design.” He further suggested that the timing for such an endeavor is crucial, given the evolving landscape of powertrains: “We are entering a phase where everything is possible with new powertrains, so this is the right moment to get, let's say, a different feel, to inspire us.”
Cyril Abiteboul, President of Hyundai Motorsport GmbH and Team Principal of the Genesis Magma Racing team, confirmed that this venture is integral to a cohesive brand strategy.
“It's a brand strategy. I think what we are doing and what we're announcing now makes complete sense from a brand strategy. And I think that's the focus of these days, of these years, it's more than enough to execute that right,” he affirmed.