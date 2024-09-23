29-Year-Old Genge Signs "Long-Term" Deal With Hometown Rugby Club
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bristol Bears have secured the future of their star England prop, Ellis Genge, with a long-term contract extension. The 29-year-old, a product of the club's academy, has been a pivotal figure in Bristol's recent resurgence, playing a key role in their strong finish to last season.
Genge, who has also represented England on numerous occasions, expressed his deep affection for Bristol, both the club and the city.
"This club and city mean so much to me, close to my family,so I am proud to be committing my long-term future here,” said Genge.
Genge's return to Bristol in 2022 marked a homecoming after a six-year stint at Leicester Tigers, where he captained the side to a Premiership title.
"For me to leave Leicester after winning Premiership title in 2022, coming straight here, was a big decision, but a right one " Genge added.
He emphasized his excitement about the team's potential for future success and his desire to continue contributing to their journey.
Bristol's director of rugby, Pat Lam was pleased by Genge's commitment, he praised the prop's hunger, passion, highlighting his potential to grow.
“Ellis has already achieved alot in his career, but what excites me most is his long-term commitment to the bears and his desire to be even better in every part of his game,” Lam said.
“He is a passionate and proud Bristolian, which comes through massively in his leadership skills as he drives others to be the best for the team and community," Lam added.
Lam expressed his delight at Ellis staying as it's a massive achievement for the team, and he looks forward to seeing the big things he is going to achieve for both club and country moving forward.
As Bristol prepares for the upcoming season, Genge is determined to lead the team to even greater heights. With his talent, dedication, and passion, he aims to inspire his teammates and the community, and ultimately bring a trophy back to Bristol.
In a promising start to the season, Genge played a crucial role in Bristol's 24-3 victory over Newcastle Falcons in their Gallagher Premiership opener