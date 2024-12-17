A Near-Fatal Blow: Kitshoff's Harrowing Injury Shakes the Rugby World
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Steven Kitshoff, the iconic Springbok and two-time Rugby World Cup champion, has shared harrowing details about a life-threatening neck injury he sustained in 2024, an event that nearly ended both his athletic career and his life. In a heavy interview with South African media, Kitshoff shared the scary moment during a usual Currie Cup match with Western Province and Griquas.
“It was just another scrum,” Kitshoff vividly recalled, reflecting on the moment that would change everything for him. In that instant, he heard “three cracking noises—pop, pop, pop.” At first, he kept playing, thinking it was just a muscle thing he knew well. But later, he found out he was “two millimeters away from disaster, from death.” Realizing how close he was to trouble made him rethink his life and career.
At only 32 years old and with 83 international caps, Kitshoff had just come back from a bad knee injury that kept him off the field for much of last season. His toughness in rugby was tested before, but the scrum incident turned out to be much worse than any could guess.
After the game, a doctor gave a serious report on his health: “The vertebra that moved was very close to my brain canal. Without the operation, I would never have been able to play rugby again.” The specialist's comments underscored the severity of the injury, noting how fortunate Kitshoff was to be alive, remarking, “You’re lucky we didn’t bury you this week.” Such stark words only heightened the gravity of Kitshoff's situation.
On November 20, Kitshoff had an intense six-hour surgery to fix the damage. Afterward, he used Instagram to tell fans about his recovery, showing hope: "Excited to share that my surgery was a huge success!" he declared. "A huge thank you to my incredible doctors and nurses... I have a long road to recovery ahead, but I am confident for the future." His positivity inspired many and showed his strong spirit.
This injury came at a crucial time for Kitshoff since he had just returned to Western Province after doing well at Ulster. Though uncertainty loomed over his future in rugby, his commitment stayed strong"I’ll see the specialist in January to assess my recovery,” Kitshoff stated, showing a pragmatic approach to his health. “If my neck holds up, I’ll go all the way. If I have to retire, I’ll be satisfied. But I’m not done. I’ve always been a warrior for my team.” His resolve during this tough time touched both fans and fellow players.
Famous for his strength and leadership skills, Kitshoff has set high goals during recovery, such as returning to golf by February.