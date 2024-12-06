A New Era For Rugby Canada After Kingsley Jones Steps Down As Canada's Head Coach
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Kingsley Jones, who has held the position of men's head coach for Canadian rugby for an impressive seven years, has officially resigned by mutual agreement with Rugby Canada. His tenure, though marked by significant challenges, was a period of dedicated service and resilience.
Over these years, he grappled with rebuilding the team in the wake of a pandemic and the disappointment of missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup. In total, Jones steered the team through 48 Test matches, achieving a win rate of 27%. As he departs, he leaves behind a youthful national squad with an average age of just 24, suggesting an encouraging outlook for the future.
Reflecting on his time with Rugby Canada, Jones expressed gratitude, stating, "It has been an honour, and a great experience for myself and my family, to be with Rugby Canada over the last seven years. The discipline, hard work, and professionalism of the great people in this program are second to none."
While the team struggled on the field, Jones made significant strides off it. He revitalized the Pacific Pride Development Academy and successfully reinstated men’s age-grade programs that had been negatively impacted by Covid-19.
His leadership fostered collaboration between Rugby Canada’s 15s and Sevens teams, culminating in over 50 graduates from Pacific Pride joining the senior roster, thereby creating fresh opportunities for Canadian athletes in Major League Rugby (MLR) and European academies.
During his time, more than 100 Canadians secured MLR contracts, with 12 players advancing to European or provincial programs. This accomplishment has laid a solid foundation of young, talented players poised to enhance Canada’s competitiveness on the international stage.
Jones also displayed remarkable leadership beyond the pitch. A poignant example was his guidance in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which struck Kamaishi during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Additionally, he played a crucial role in securing Canada’s qualification for that tournament through a successful repechage campaign.
Nathan Bombrys, the CEO of Rugby Canada, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jones for his unwavering commitment, stating, “On behalf of Rugby Canada, I would like to thank Kingsley for his dedication and contributions to rugby in Canada over the last seven years. We wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter.”.”
As Rugby Canada now embarks on the search for a new head coach in preparation for the path to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Jones will remain available to assist during this transition, ensuring that his invaluable experience continues to benefit the team moving forward.