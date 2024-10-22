A New Era For Rugy: RFU Rolls Out New Non-Contact Rugby Format For Schools In England
By Priscilla Jepchumba
This new format is set to feature shorter halves, specific rules for ball possession, and uncontested drop-kicks to start and restart the match. This innovative approach is expected to make rugby more accessible and enjoyable for a wider range of students.
In this game, each half lasts 10 minutes. When a player is touched by an opponent, they must stop and present the ball. For the next phase of play, two attackers and three defenders are required at the breakdown.
A team has seven touches to score before the possession is turned over to the other team. If an opponent manages to take the ball from the ball carrier, they must either pass or kick the ball within three steps and are not allowed to score immediately.
The game begins and restarts with an uncontested drop-kick, adding an exciting element to the start of each period. Furthermore, teams are allowed to roll unlimited substitutes, providing them with the opportunity to make strategic and tactical changes throughout the match.
Debuting in 2023, this innovative game represents a non-contact adaptation of rugby. It incorporates elements such as lineouts, scrums, kicking, and a breakdown while maintaining a user-friendly format.
It encompasses the attacking and defending dynamics of rugby, challenging players to make strategic decisions. During trials, participants were able to grasp the rules in less than 20 minutes, with feedback emphasizing the game's simplicity and its faithful representation of the sport of rugby.
The Rugby Football Union said it was introducing non-contact rugby to schools in England to address declining student participation due to safety concerns. An independent review recommended making full-contact rugby available for under-15s and over.
The review found “clear evidence of a very large untapped market in schools which don’t have a tradition of playing rugby.”
After the assessment, the RFU has started implementing T1 Rugby, a non-contact version of the sport, in schools with the goal of having 5,000 schools participating in T1 Rugby within the next four years.