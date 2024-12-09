A Run For A Reason: Sinfield's Journey Raises Over £1 Million For Motor Neuron Disease
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Kevin Sinfield CBE, former Leeds Rhinos player, has once again demonstrated remarkable endurance and compassion through his incredible fundraising efforts. Running an astonishing 230 miles in just one week across the UK, Sinfield's "Running Home for Christmas" initiative raised over £1 million for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) charities, honoring his late friend Rob Burrow and the MND community.
Despite sustaining a significant muscle tear just days before the challenge, Sinfield completed seven ultramarathons, averaging over 50 kilometers each day in challenging conditions of heavy rain and strong winds. His physiotherapist, Dave O’Sullivan, remarked on the seriousness of the injury: “The grade of muscle tear he got, you shouldn’t be running yet, so to do seven ultra-marathons in seven days is pretty incredible.”
Sinfield’s journey pushed him beyond both physical and emotional boundaries, showcasing his resilience. Reflecting on his experience, he shared, “Since Rob got diagnosed, it’s taught me to take risks, to be uncomfortable and vulnerable.”
Beginning with a Santa Dash in Liverpool and culminating in a hero’s welcome in Saddleworth, Sinfield’s route was marked by towns rallying behind him. Members of the MND community, as well as sports icons like Dame Laura Kenny and John Barnes, and even actors from Coronation Street, came out to support him, underscoring the nationwide significance of his mission.
Throughout the week, Sinfield felt an overwhelming sense of support and a shared determination to combat MND. "The families we’ve met, the stories we’ve heard—the fight, the inspiration, the willingness to stand together to fight MND—has been wonderful wherever we’ve been," he expressed.
The funds raised will support six different charities, with half going to the MND Association. At the same time, the Leeds Hospital Charity contributes to the funding of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND. Tanya Curry from the MND Association emphasized the importance of Sinfield's achievement: “Kevin and his team are a real beacon of hope. The awareness and funds they’ve raised will help us reach more people and fund vital research.”
Sinfield’s dedication extends far beyond the realm of sports; it highlights how care and action can lead to meaningful change, even in the face of tremendous challenges. As he enjoys quality time with his family this Christmas season, his impact resonates well beyond just completing the race.