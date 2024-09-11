Alex Williamson Named New CEO Of Scottish Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Scottish Rugby Union hired Mr. Alex Williamson as their new chief executive officer. Williamson, who is 50, will replace Mark Dodson, who said in January that he was leaving the company after 13 years as its chief executive.
Following his appointment, incoming CEO Alex Williamson stated, “I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead a team charged with shaping the future of something that is about so much more than rugby.”
“A sport that brings families together inspires fans and connects communities in the way Scottish rugby does, makes it more important than ever.
Williamson will take up the new position in early 2025 from his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Inspiring Learning, an education provider he has been serving since 2019.
He previously worked at the Goodwood Estate, where he was the firm’s CFO and later rose to become the CEO. This latest appointment comes only three days after Scottish Rugby signed former Irish Rugby High-Performance Director David Nucifora to a two-year contract.
“There are many opportunities ahead for the sport globally and locally, and I see no reason why Scotland cannot continue to be a positive force in the world game and within the wider sporting community,” he stated.
“My interactions with John McGuigan and David (Nucifora), along with a number of board members, have only amplified my confidence in what we have the potential to achieve. I cannot wait to get to Edinburgh and crack on.”
In particular, Scottish Rugby Limited chairman John McGuigan said that he was looking forward to welcoming Alex into Scottish Rugby, as he understood that Williamson brought all the necessary experience and leadership for the future development of Scottish Rugby.
McGuigan also said that Alex had the opportunity to meet the newly appointed performance consultant, David Nucifora. They are expected to complement each other because of their different strengths and a common desire to develop rugby in Scotland. Everyone in the organization is waiting for Alex’s arrival.