All Blacks Dominate Japan in Tour Opener
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The All Blacks kicked off their year-end tour with a dominant display against Japan as they sealed a comfortable 64-19 victory in Yokohama.
Despite an early try from Japan, New Zealand quickly took control of the match, scoring 43 points in the first half alone.
The Brave Blossoms were impressive in the opening quarter with Fiji-born wing Jone Naikabula steaming in to touch down by the posts in the fifth minute, were only 14-12 in arrears after 20 minutes thanks to Naikabula and Faulua Makisi tries.
However, the All Blacks ultimately proved too strong and were in control at the break as Billy Proctor, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Pasilio Tosi and Tamaiti Williams touched down to add to earlier scores from Mark Tele’a and Patrick Tuipulotu to make it 36-12.
Just before the break the All Blacks packs smashed their way over the line with Tamaiti grounding the ball off the back of a maul and McKenzie converting to make it 43-12 at half-time.
Cam Roigard opened the scoring in the second half and took the visitors over the 50-point mark in the 44th minute after being let fly by hooker Aumua
All Blacks attacks were frequently blunted and Japan again and again looked the more likely to score, but handling errors and New Zealand turnovers frustrated their efforts.
Seconds later, Japan’s reserve prop Uwe Helu, on his debut, scored the hosts’ third try and a successful conversion.
All Blacks Ruben Love, on debut, claimed two late tries in three minutes off the bench as the Japanese defence catapult.
The All Blacks' dominance was evident throughout the game, with their forwards and backs showcasing their skill and power.
The Japanese defense struggled to contain the relentless attacks from the visitors, who capitalized on their opportunities to score try after try.
The New Zealand team's clinical performance and ability to maintain a high level of intensity throughout the match were key factors in their decisive win.
Scott Robertson named a makeshift outfit for this encounter and it very much showed in the opening quarter as they struggled on both sides of the ball.
Wayne Smith: World Rugby have ‘woken up’ to the ‘fact’ the bench needs to change and All Blacks will take ‘advantage’
Robertson’s team did finish with a flourish as Love touched down twice to complete a comfortable win for the All Blacks.