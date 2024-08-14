All Blacks Face Deficit Following Historic Loss To Argentina
By Mohamed Bahaa
Renowned for its legendary past and worldwide supremacy, New Zealand's rugby squad suffered a shocking loss recently against Argentina. For a country ready to go on under a new coaching system, this setback represents a major blow and marks a difficult chapter in the All Blacks' history.
Following numerous historic losses, Scott Robertson's arrival as head coach had inspired hope for a return to the golden years. Early triumphs for the All Blacks under Robertson, who carried with them a winning legacy from his time with the Crusaders, inspired their supporters. But the loss to Argentina was a sobering reminder that this new generation is still in its formative stages.
Scott Hansen, Robertson's former Crusaders assistant, now in charge of guiding the defensive efforts of the squad, is essential to the coaching staff. Hansen considered Argentina's record-breaking 38 points, the highest ever conceded by New Zealand on home ground. “You take those kinds of things personally around what is your game? How can you correct it?” he reflected at an Auckland press conference.
Hansen agreed that quick changes were needed and said, “We talked about it as a defense today, that we need to be far better than we were. We understand the opportunities we had on the weekend to be better.” He underlined the need of physicality and intensity in defense, pointing out that although the team's tackle rate was good, their problems with Argentina's particular style of play revealed important weaknesses.
As the All Blacks go ready for the second round of their series, which is scheduled to take place at Eden Park—a stadium New Zealand has not seen defeat in thirty years—the loss has heightened their already heavy burden. The team's history points to their regular ability to recover with a commanding performance following a loss. This was clear following their last loss to Argentina in 2022, which was followed by a commanding 50-point triumph.
Hansen emphasized that the response has to not only solve current issues but also open the path for ongoing development all of the season. “The response also needs to be, the learnings we’ve been through this morning and the weekend that we’ve discussed need to take us through the year. That needs to be the long-term response,” he said.
All eyes will be on how the All Blacks answer this early test in their attempt to recover their place at the top of international rugby as they regroup and refocus.