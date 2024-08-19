All Blacks Get Ready For High-Stakes Challenge Against The Springboks
By Mohamed Bahaa
Reiterating last year's dramatic Rugby World Cup final, the All Blacks are getting ready for a tough meeting at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, against the Springboks. Still under new leadership of Scott Robertson, the New Zealand team is ready to show themselves on one of the toughest phases of rugby.
The last match between these two rugby powerhouses concluded with South Africa winning their second straight World Cup title by one point in Paris. Ten months later today, the All Blacks are seeking redemption. But switching to Robertson's new methods has not been flawless. Though the All Blacks lost to Argentina and had two scrappy triumphs over England, doubts remain regarding their speed in adjusting and delivering consistently at their best.
Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read, who has 127 caps, underlined the need of the team's mental approach as they get ready for this crucial exam. "That’s a huge Test. The key that I’ve seen over these five Tests is we’ve probably only just got our mindset right," Read remarked. "It’s been a little bit up and down, probably trying to figure out a lot of things with the new coaches and new systems."
He underlined that the All Blacks have to concentrate on physical supremacy against a team as strong as South Africa, particularly on their own ground. "Going into a big Test match, especially against South Africa over there, you just can’t be thinking of too much else other than being as physically dominant as you can," he said.
According to Read, the leaders in the All Blacks have the duty to define their tone. Robertson is definitely forming the team's approach, but the on-field leadership will be absolutely vital in implementing the game plan and claiming presence against the Springboks.
Though the All Blacks have two major wins in 2024—a 42-point success over Fiji and a 32-point triumph over Argentina—Read believes the squad still has yet to reach their full potential. "I don’t think they've played their best footy yet, it's probably been a long way off," Read said. He noted that their recent success came from straightforward, well-executed plans, but he also said the team has to be at its best to offset the toughness of the Springboks.
Read also highlighted areas the All Blacks still have to work on, especially in regard to their defense against the maul, a strategy South Africa is rather good at. "Our maul defence has got to be strong; it probably hasn’t been the strongest this year so far," Read said. He also stressed the need of turnovers and resisting the aggressive playstyle of the Springboks.
Stakes are high as the All Blacks enter this pivotal game. While a mistake could reveal lingering weaknesses, a successful performance would confirm their development under new leadership. The team's capacity to rise to the challenge at Ellis Park will be a real test of their resilience and desire to recover their status as rugby’s top contenders.