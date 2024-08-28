All Blacks Get Ready For Hostile Welcome At Ellis Park
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former New Zealand player Justin Marshall has spoken of the hostile environment that awaits the All Blacks at Johannesburg's Ellis Park as they get ready for their Rugby Championship match against the Springboks. Two pivotal games versus South Africa might decide the title winner with great certainty.
With a lot of experience playing in South Africa, Marshall pointed out Johannesburg as one of the most frightening venues for competition. "There are members in that All Blacks side that won’t have been there and been able to experience playing as All Blacks. That can be quite daunting," he said. To get the current team ready, the former scrum-half shared his memories and remembered the passionate environment.
Thirteen players from New Zealand's most recent game against Argentina were not included on the team during their last triumph at Ellis Park two years ago, a game ending 35-23 in favor of the All Blacks. Ellis Park's vigor will be a fresh challenge for many of these players.
Intimidating Johannesburg atmosphere
Jason Ryan, the forwards coach for New Zealand, also remembered the charged environment from their earlier 2022 visit. Saying there were "a few hand signals and a few empty cans" thrown at the players, he highlighted the aggressive actions by the Springbok supporters. Marshall added to this feeling by relating a specific interaction with the passionate South African supporters.
“You drive down this little sort of square as you’re entering Ellis Park. You then go through these big gates, and the bus basically goes underground before you get out and make your way to the changing rooms,” Marshall said. “But on that drive before the gates, that’s where everybody is entering the ground. This particular year we were driving down that area, and there were South African supporters in their green jerseys, and they were just chanting, ‘Bokke, Bokke, Bokke’ on either side of the bus. For whatever reason, they just decided to start pushing the bus, so there were people on both sides of the bus and it was rocking."
Converting Anxiety into Motivation
Marshall thinks the All Blacks can use their experience despite the intimidating environment. "I don’t think you can ever prepare for that... you just simply have to have the composure and the focus to turn up in a hostile environment and make sure you’re not intimidated by it,” he advised.
Marshall expects this intense interaction to inspire the All Blacks to keep to succeed. "You’re out there to go, ‘you know what, you can rock the bus all you want and try and unsettle us as much as you want. You can bring altitude into it, we don’t care. We’re just here to beat you in your own backyard, and then we’ll see who has the last laugh. "
The excitement for what looks to be a fantastic meeting in one of rugby's most passionate environments is growing as the All Blacks get ready to meet the Springboks.