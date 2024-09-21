All Blacks Hold Off Resurgent Australia To Retain Bledisloe Cup
By Priscilla Jepchumba
New Zealand held on to a narrow win in Sydney against Australia. Despite a thrilling comeback from the hosts, New Zealand continued its dominance in the Bledisloe Cup.
Both teams were aiming to salvage their challenging Rugby Championship campaigns, and the All Blacks got off to a quick start, taking a 21-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. Ardie Savea scored another try before halftime, indicating that the visiting All Blacks would extend their lead in the second half and put more pressure on the struggling Wallabies.
The match also included a special moment honoring James Slipper for surpassing the Wallabies cap record. George Gregan presented him with a commemorative cap. The veteran prop received applause from the All Blacks, acknowledging his 140th international appearance.
Australia made a remarkable effort in the game, with New Zealand only managing a Damian McKenzie penalty in the second half. The tension was palpable as Hunter Paisami was held up by Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara, leading to a maul call from referee Karl Dickson.
With just minutes remaining, Australia needed a breakthrough, which came when Tom Wright broke free from Damian McKenzie's grasp, sparking a thrilling comeback. Noah Lolesio successfully converted, narrowing the gap to just three points, with the crowd on the edge of their seats in Sydney.
Dylan Pietsch made a powerful surge on the left and pushed within a meter of the try line, with an advantage coming Australia's way. New Zealand secured a crucial penalty as the maul came to a halt, with lock Jeremy Williams finding himself isolated after colliding with Scott Barrett.
The All Blacks finally emerged victorious against the Wallabies in Sydney with a final score of Australia 26-31 New Zealand. The game featured intense action, with a series of tries keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Hunter Paisami's try narrowed the score to 21-31 in favor of New Zealand.
With the second and final Bledisloe Cup clash of the year set to take place in Wellington the following week, the All Blacks retained the trans-Tasman trophy, as they have consistently done.