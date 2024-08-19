All Blacks Strategically Exploit New Law To Overpower Argentina
By Mohamed Bahaa
All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has masterfully shown smart rugby, revealing how the team used a new law to outmaneuver Argentina at a pivotal point in their game. Extending the All Blacks' lead over the Pumas was much aided by the creative play, conceived with the most recent law changes in mind.
The key moment occurred during a lineout maul, 40 meters from the Argentine try line. Showing his seasoned instincts, Perenara broke away from the maul carrying the ball and attacked the blindside channel quickly. Perenara then had a flash of brilliance, he passed one-handed to the fleet-footed Will Jordan, who ran down the sideline to score, thereby increasing the All Blacks' advantage to 26-3.
Perenara further clarified that recent law trials introduced this year provide extra protection to the No. 9 at the base of the scrum, ruck, and maul, which helped to inspire the play. “A little bit of both. Like we spoke about a pre-lineout that if a space opens up there, then we like Will’s [Jordan] chances in that space,” Perenara stated during a post- match interview. He also mentioned how the new rules affected things: “The guy on the side of the maul can’t make a tackle on a No. 9 unless he’s run like a meter outside of the maul as well. Yeah, he can’t be attached and impact the play straight away.”
Tested in Major League Rugby in the USA, the law states that “the nine will not be able to be played while the ball is still near a tackle, ruck or maul.” This change gave Perenara the ideal chance to take advantage of an Argentine defensive weakness. Bound to the maul, tighthead prop Lucio Sordoni was unable to quickly enough cover Perenara's movement when he broke free from the maul. This allowed Perenara the time to engage and draw the next defender,Gonzalo Bertranou, before offloading to Jordan.
“So seeing that they had a prop in that position, gave us a little channel that we liked, and Will Jordan is a really good rugby player so you get the ball to him and he can do some pretty cool stuff,” Perenara said.
But the success of the play rested not just on tactics but also on Perenara's fast thinking and skill. Perenara had to hold back his pass momentarily while Santiago Carreras was trying to intercept, using a quick move to deliver the ball under pressure from his opposite number, Bertranou.
This mix of tactical knowledge and execution emphasizes the All Blacks' capacity to adapt and flourish under changing game conditions, therefore transforming a basic maul into a match-defining moment.