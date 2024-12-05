All Blacks' US Test Match Plans Hit A Snag As France Declines Invitation
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has rejected a lucrative proposal from New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to play a Test match in the US during their 2025 tour in a significant decision prioritizing player safety over financial gain. FFR president Florian Grill affirmed that the health and well-being of players comes first, reflecting a strong commitment to player safety in an expanding global rugby landscape.
Following consultations with health experts and careful consideration of player welfare, the FFR opted against the opportunity to play one of three scheduled Test matches in the US this July. Grill cited the complexities involving travel and seasonal changes as key factors in their decision. “After discussions with our medical teams and staff, we decided to say no,” he said in a statement.
The challenges of a "double time difference," where the team would first travel to New Zealand before heading to the US, alongside concerns about adjusting to different seasons, heavily influenced their stance. Grill emphasized, “We do not want to multiply the injuries. The three matches will take place in New Zealand.”
This proposal from NZR aimed to promote rugby in North America ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup slated for the region. Notable events, such as the All Blacks facing Fiji in San Diego earlier this year, have already attracted significant crowds, with 33,000 spectators in attendance.
While France’s refusal may complicate NZR’s promotional efforts, it firmly underscores their dedication to player safety. "Our priority is the health of the players," Grill reiterated, acknowledging that hosting a match could have generated extra revenue for the FFR and enhanced rugby's visibility in the US.
The French squad is also set to face challenges during this tour, with several top players expected to miss the matches due to the Top 14 final, which occurs at the end of June 2025. Additionally, key players not participating in the final may still require rest.
The three-match series is scheduled for July 5, 12, and 19, with New Zealand confirmed as the host for all matches. Despite this setback, NZR remains committed to promoting rugby in North America, with plans for a significant game against Ireland in Chicago in November 2025.
Although the All Blacks have experienced success in America in the past, France’s decision has highlighted the importance of balancing sports ambitions with player welfare which will be crucial for rugby’s future development.