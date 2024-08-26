Alycia Washington Retires from International Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Alycia Washington has announced her decision to retire from the United States Eagles while she prepares to go to South Africa to represent Barbarians FC to face the Springbok Women. This will be Alycia's second assignment for the international all-star squad.
Washington started to play rugby at age 17, demonstrating early talent and quickly developing a love for the sport. Washington was a standout player on the USA radar, being named a two-time Junior All-American in 2009 and 2011, and a two-time Collegiate All-American in 2011 & 2012 at the University of Connecticut.
“Working toward a USA jersey has been my passion, my escape, and my identity for the last 16 years. As I retire from international rugby, I'm excited for the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with my club, as a referee, coach, and advocate.”
“Endless thanks are due to everyone who has supported my journey, and here's to the next chapter!” said Washington concerning her retirement.
She debuted for the Eagles in June 2015, featuring as a lock against England. Two years later while with New York Rugby, she won the Women's Premier League Championship.
That same year, Washington was selected for the 2017 Ireland Rugby World Cup, where she played a crucial role in helping the Eagles reach the semifinals before finishing fourth.
Alycia transferred her abilities over the pond in 2019, playing Premiership Women's Rugby for the Worcester Warriors and Sale Sharks, following the example of some other group of USA Eagles who are improving their game overseas.
Washington earned 26 caps with the Eagles, most recently playing against Canada in the 2023 Pacific Four Series that took place in April of 2023.
Together with a colleague Kristine Sommer, Washington co-founded the XV Foundation in January 2020, establishing an organization committed to fundraising for USA Women's Eagles.
Washington continues to be a strong promoter for rugby, first as a coach at Yale Rugby, and since 2013, as an accredited referee since 2013. Alycia continued to encourage community growth by serving as President of Rugby Connecticut, a State Youth Rugby Organization dedicated to youth development across the state.
Washington remains a regular advocate working as a spokesperson, most recently appearing with Kristine Sommer in World Rugby's Women In Rugby Campaign, a behind-the-scenes look at international women's rugby players.